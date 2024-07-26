Glendale’s VAI Resort Partners With Tixr

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — VAI Resort, a brand new $1 billion greenback luxurious lodge and leisure vacation spot set to open in Arizona subsequent yr, introduced it has chosen Tixr to supply ticketing, e-commerce, and different providers.

The deal consists of VAI Amphitheater, an 11,000-capacity, $50 million greenback state-of-the-art efficiency venue that features an amphitheater stage, skyboxes, VIP cubicles, and reserved seating.

The property may also function programming at each a poolside day membership and a nightclub that will probably be serviced by Tixr’s ticketing platform.

“All the things we’re constructing at VAI Resort, from the property itself to the visitor expertise, is exclusive, greater, bolder, and first-of-its-kind. That ethos is mirrored within the expertise companions we’ve chosen like Tixr and the modern function set they bring about to the desk,” mentioned Howard Weiss, VAI Resort’s Senior Vice President of Leisure & Sponsorships. “After an extended vetting course of, there’s no query that Tixr was the proper alternative for us. Tixr is far more than only a ticketing platform with the expertise, flexibility, and customer support dedication that may deal with the breadth of experiences we’ll offer right here. It’s a real partnership, and day-after-day we’re reminded of why we selected them.”

“VAI Resort is not only a world-class vacation spot; it’s not like something you’ve ever skilled. With its numerous venues and experiences on property, every with their very own tech wants, VAI is the forward-thinking form of accomplice Tixr is uniquely suited to,” mentioned Robert Davari, Co-Founder and CEO of Tixr. “We are able to energy gross sales for your entire resort, from complicated reserved seating to bottle service, lodge packages—nearly something—which hasn’t been attainable earlier than on a single system. And we do it in a visible, elegant means that feels nothing like conventional ticketing. We’re working carefully with the VAI staff to carry their imaginative and prescient to life and might’t wait to get operational.”

VAI Resort has not introduced an official opening date for the venue. A earlier goal of late 2024 was pushed again earlier this yr and the resort is now slated to open in early 2024.