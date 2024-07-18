Glen Powell’s Parents Make Cameos in All His Movies, Including ‘Twisters’

Glen Powell‘s mother and father have appeared in all of the star’s films, the actor revealed this week, in a practice that dates again to Spy Children 3.

The High Gun: Maverick star shared the tidbit whereas previewing his new film, Twisters, throughout an look on The Right this moment Present.

“There’s an important sequence halfway by a rodeo sequence within the film and [my parents are] proper behind Daisy Edgar-Jones and I,” Powell stated. “You’ll be capable to see them right here in a second,” he continued as a clip performed. “Yeah, they’re proper behind us there…. Have a look at that.”

Glen Powell’s mother and father seem behind him and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters. Melinda Sue Gordon/Common Footage, Warner Bros. Footage and Amblin Leisure

Right this moment host Hoda Kotb requested the film star if his mother and father have been in all his films, and Powell stated sure.

“They’ve made it in since Spy Children 3,” he admitted. “Yeah, actually since Spy Children 3. I feel they’ve been in each single one.”

Glen Powell along with his mother and father on the set of Twisters. Melinda Sue Gordon/Common Footage, Warner Bros. Footage and Amblin Leisure

Final December, Powell revealed that his mother and father, Glen Sr. and Cyndy, appeared as airline passengers in his 2023 rom-com, Anybody however You, which additionally starred Sydney Sweeney.

In his Might cowl story with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell stated that some mixture of his mother and father and two sisters at all times go to the units of every of his initiatives, regardless of how removed from their Texas residence.

Powell’s mom informed THR, “I do know we’re most likely in his means generally, however you wouldn’t comprehend it as a result of he makes everybody really feel cherished and brought care of.”