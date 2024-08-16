Glen Powell Reacts to ‘Twisters’ Missing Kiss Backlash

Kiss or no kiss, Glen Powell is simply glad followers care sufficient about Twisters to start out discourse on-line.

In an interview with Screenrant, the actor, who stars reverse Daisy Edgar-Jones within the sequel to 1996’s Tornado, not too long ago shared his response to the shocking uproar over a kiss between the 2 leads being omitted from the movie.

“I’m taking it very personally!” he mentioned. “I’m certain you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes, the place I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which actually is all that counts. [Laughs] We had a good time, and I’m actually happy with the film.”

All through the film, romantic stress builds between Powell’s Tyler, a hotshot storm chaser, and Edgar-Jones’ Kate, a retired tornado-chaser, as they workforce as much as tackle an enormous twister. Nonetheless, an on-screen kiss by no means made it into the ultimate reduce, and pictures solely later emerged on social media of the 2 stars filming an alternate ending the place they do kiss (leaving some followers dissatisfied).

“I actually assume that even that [backlash] reveals that folks care, which is de facto nice,” Powell added. “I simply love how excited folks have gotten about that film, and Daisy and I ship one another the TikToks and the gifs. There’s a lot humorous stuff popping out of it. It’s enjoyable. That’s what summer season films are about. It creates this dialog and cultural second, and folks gown up and do the factor. It’s been actually superior. So, kiss or no kiss, all people’s a winner.”

Director Lee Isaac Chung has beforehand shared why he selected the no-kiss ending, standing by his last resolution.

“I really tried the kiss, and it was very polarizing — and it’s not due to their efficiency of the kiss,” the filmmaker mentioned. “This [no-kiss shot] was the opposite possibility that I had filmed on the day, and I bought to say, I prefer it higher. I feel it’s a greater ending. And I feel that individuals who desire a kiss inside it, they’ll most likely assume that these guys will kiss sometime. And possibly we may give them privateness for that.”

He continued on the time, “In a method, this ending is a way to ensure that we actually wrap issues up with it in a celebratory, great way. If it ends on the kiss, then it makes it appear as if that’s what Kate’s journey was all about, to finish up with a kiss. However as a substitute, it’s higher that it ends together with her having the ability to proceed doing what she’s doing with a smile on her face.”

Edgar-Jones has additionally described the ending that made the ultimate reduce as “good and refreshing.”