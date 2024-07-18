Glen Powell Knows Dog Brisket Was ‘Meant to Be on a Movie Set’

Glen Powell is taking up Hollywood — and so is his canine, Brisket.

In truth, Powell, 35, instructed Us Weekly completely whereas selling his upcoming film Twisters that the rescue pup is the one private merchandise he’d save in a real-life twister.

“He’s the very first thing I’m saving,” the actor declared, not hiding his shock over Brisket’s Instagram fame. (The canine’s social media account, @hotbrisket, boasts over 48,000 followers as of now.)

Because the story goes, Powell “acquired Brisket whereas I used to be capturing Twisters” and instantly realized “this canine was simply meant to be on a film set,” he defined to Us.

“Each division wished to hang around [with him] and the solid was identical to, ‘Hey, you’re capturing, do you thoughts if I hold on to Brisket for a pair hours?’” the actor gushed. “Ever since he was born, he [has] simply been round everyone. He’s only a actual lover and actually has such a particular persona.”

Whereas Brisket has develop into such a phenomenon for being, nicely, Brisket, the pup virtually had a totally totally different title.

“After I actually knew I wished to be a canine dad, it was within the city of Enid in Oklahoma,” Powell recalled. “So, I virtually named Brisket, Enid. It’s not as lovable as Brisket.”

He added: “I’m glad [I didn’t]. Brisket’s a greater title in my view.”

It appears the web agrees.

Powell walked the Twisters purple carpet for the Los Angeles premiere on July 11 with Brisket in his arms. And sure, the canine was carrying his personal little bowtie. Brisket was the mannequin companion as Powell, the actual star right here, answered limitless questions on his upcoming movie.

Powell stars as storm chaser Tyler Owens in Tornado, which hits theaters on Friday, July 19. (This installment is a sequel to the 1996 film starring Helen Hunt and Invoice Paxton.)

“One of many joys of this job is to return to worlds that acquired you into this enterprise within the first place. Twisters is such a visceral expertise, nevertheless it’s [also] about these folks and this actual group: They’re simply cowboys chasing the wind,” he defined to Us. “There’s a way of freedom, curiosity and fascination that permeates that film. I left the unique eager to be on that journey. When this got here round, [Top Gun: Maverick director] Joseph Kosinski was one of many early writers on the script, and he instructed me a few function I may probably be proper for. I felt so honored. It could’ve been an actual bummer to see anyone put on Tyler’s cowboy hat apart from me.”

Reporting by Andrea Simpson