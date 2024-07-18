Glen Powell Credits Hoda And Jenna For Getting Him ‘Twisters’ Role

Did Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager assist Glen Powell land his newest movie position? Kind of.

The rising star stopped by TODAY’s fourth hour July 17 to debate his expertise taking part in a rodeo star-turned-tornado chaser within the new movie “Twisters.” In the course of the interview, Jenna could not assist however playfully remind Powell that she met him earlier than all of his “loopy success.”

“I keep in mind at that dinner all your pals had been like, ‘He’s going to be big!’ And also you form of had been like, ‘OK, guys, shh.’ And so they had been like, ‘E book him in your present!’ And we did and we’re thrilled that the director of (‘Twisters’) watched our present after which employed you due to it,” she mentioned.

Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Tyler (Glen Powell) in “Twisters.” Common Photos

Powell additionally remembered the second with fondness and performed alongside, saying, “The largest purpose that I’m in ‘Twisters’ in any respect is due to you guys.”

The actor went on to recall the interview, which passed off in 2022 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“We had an awesome section the place I feel I used to be selling ‘Devotion’ on the time, and I obtained to convey my dad and mom on. And we had this nice dialog,” he mentioned. “And (the director of ‘Twisters’) watched that interview and mentioned, ‘That is the man.’”

Lee Isaac Chung, who is understood for his work on “Minari” and “The Mandalorian,” directed “Twisters.”

Jenna marveled on the fateful sequence of occasions and mentioned, “I imply, that is loopy.”

A scene from “Twisters.” Melinda Sue Gordon / Common Photos

Earlier on within the dialog, Hoda had teased Powell, saying that Jenna had DMed him on Instagram the evening earlier than and requested for his telephone quantity, per the urging of her co-workers. Despite the fact that Jenna seen that he was “lively” on the social media platform and logged in, Hoda mentioned he hadn’t despatched her his telephone quantity by the point she went to mattress.

Jenna defined that her co-workers put her as much as it so they may “FaceTime you on the present,” and Powell later confirmed that he had replied to her, simply after she went to sleep.

Powell then jokingly mentioned, “I actually really feel unhealthy about this quantity factor, now.”

“You owe me a DM. I am going to mattress earlier than 9:50, however thanks for sliding in (to my DMs),” Jenna mentioned.

(“Twisters” comes from Common Photos which is a part of our father or mother firm, NBCUniversal.)