Gleb Savchenko Spills ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Secrets: How Jana Kramer Shower Dance Came to Be

Dancing With the Stars professional Gleb Savchenko is able to spill the tea about his expertise within the ballroom.

Whereas celebrating his standing as Chippendales’ superstar visitor host, the skilled dancer appeared again on his 11 seasons competing on ABC’s actuality present. When requested to share his favourite dance, Savchenko, 40, shortly considered a steamy quantity.

“My favourite dance that I’ve achieved on Dancing With the Stars has bought to be the bathe dance with Jana Kramer, which was completely unimaginable,” he completely shared with Us Weekly. “[It was the] Argentine Tango and truly, the key is that it labored completely on the day, on a stay present.”

Savchenko continued, “Earlier than, we have been slipping. We have been falling. It was loopy. The water wouldn’t come on and it was too chilly. However on the day, it was excellent. We bought an ideal rating.”

Kramer, 40, and Savchenko competed on season 23 in 2016. Whereas they briefly butted heads throughout some rehearsals, the pair made all of it the way in which to the finals and got here in 4th place.

One other associate Savchenko received’t neglect is his expertise dancing with Vanderpump Guidelines star Lisa Vanderpump. Though they have been the second couple to be eradicated from season 16 in 2013, the dancer nonetheless remembers a number of the distinctive rehearsals he skilled along with his associate.

“I feel essentially the most difficult was Lisa,” he informed Us whereas laughing. “I’m sorry, however I bought to name you out. Lisa Vanderpump didn’t actually need to observe that a lot. She wished to observe in her rest room in her home the place she had an enormous, large tile ground the place we have been simply waltzing round.”

To at the present time, Savchenko stays shut with a lot of his previous superstar companions together with Vanderpump, 63, Nikki Glaser and Erika Jayne. He nonetheless remembers Promoting Sundown star Chrishell Stause smelling the most effective.

There’s additionally the historic season when Savchenko was capable of associate up with Shangela and grow to be the dancing competitors’s first-ever all-male pair.

“The dance associate that stunned me essentially the most was fingers down Shangla,” Savchenko shared with Us. “It was one in all my favourite seasons that I’ve achieved. And in addition dancing with a man and doing unimaginable routines and truly connecting so effectively and making the ultimate. Me going full drag? That was superior.”

In between DWTS seasons, Savchenko was in a position to make use of his dancing expertise in July whereas performing with the Chippendales on the Onerous Rock Resort & On line casino in Atlantic Metropolis. The expertise is one he received’t quickly neglect.

“I really gained loads of confidence,” he informed Us. “I informed a couple of of my associates, ‘If I can do Chippendales and do this, you are able to do something.’ It’s loads of enjoyable. It’s a Broadway present with horny boys.”

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Tuesday, September 17. The forged {of professional} dancers and superstar contestants has but to be revealed.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi