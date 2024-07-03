Glastonbury Confirms A Fallow Year For 2026

(CelebrityAccess) — Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis revealed that whereas negotiations for artist bookings are already underway for subsequent 12 months’s pageant, the occasion will take a 12 months off in 2026.

In an interview with the Glastonbury Free Press on the ultimate day of this 12 months’s pageant, Eavis mentioned the pageant is not going to happen in 2026.

“We’re taking a fallow 12 months in 2026 to offer the land a relaxation, and the pageant earlier than a fallow 12 months is at all times a enjoyable one to plan since you virtually have to suit two years into one,” Eavis advised the publication.

“I actually wish to say thanks to everybody who’s made this 12 months so particular,” Emily Eavis added. “It’s bought to be the most effective one but. Each single one in every of our huge, unbelievable crew is essential to creating this occasion work. And, after all, it merely wouldn’t exist with out the participation of the sort, sensible, respectful festival-goers. I feel folks right here present a greater strategy to stay, and that they do take a bit of little bit of that again to the skin world with them. It truthfully restores your religion in humanity.”

Eavis, 44, is the daughter of pageant founder Michael Eavis, who launched the occasion because the Pilton Pop Folks & Blues Pageant in 1970. Emily started helping her father with the group of the pageant in 1999 and has since stepped right into a management position on the occasion, overseeing bookings along with her companion Dewey Eavis.

This 12 months, greater than 200,000 followers turned out to the pageant grounds at Worthy Farms, lured by a lineup that included SZA, Dua Lipa, Coldplay Shania Twain, Charli XCX, Sugababes, and extra.