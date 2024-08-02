‘Glad I’m home’: Former Marine Paul Whelan speaks out after Russia prison ordeal

The previous Marine who spent greater than 2,000 days in Russian custody spoke out after a historic, multi-country prisoner swap allowed him and three different to return to the U.S.

Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva deplaned shortly earlier than 4:30 a.m. japanese at Joint Base San Antonio, formally marking the start of their subsequent chapter, free and again dwelling in the US.

The three embraced each other for a photograph surrounded by their family members and held up the Hostages and Wrongful Detainees flag.

“That is us down right here,” Whelan mentioned pointing to a few slash marks on the underside of the flag, “These final three, that is us.”

Upon their arrival, they have been greeted by officers who gave them directions on rapid subsequent steps. Col. Davis defined that they might first ship them for a medical evaluation whereas their households stayed in a single day in motels off base.

Whelan wore the American flag pin given to him by President Biden at Joint Base Andrews — “It is a memento.”

Whelan criticized the “nonsense narrative [the Russian government] got here up with” for his imprisonment.

“So, , that is how Putin runs his authorities. That is how Putin runs his nation. Yeah, I am glad I am dwelling. Yeah. I am by no means going again there once more,” he mentioned, with a smile.

He additionally mentioned he had acquired 1000’s of letters of assist, so many who the Russian Federal Safety Service “stopped giving them to him.”

“I simply say thanks to all people. You recognize, thanks for all of your prayers, your your, , good needs. Thanks for doing every little thing you probably did,” he mentioned.

Nationwide Safety Advisor Jake Sullivan described the emotional scenes on “Good Morning America” on Friday morning, saying that engaged on the deal that introduced the American prisoners dwelling was one of many largest honors of his life.

“It was such a human victory. Three harmless folks reunited with their households, their family members. Attending to see that was simply unbelievable,” Sullivan mentioned. “However I feel it was additionally a victory for our nation. This was the US of America at its greatest, working with our allies to deliver our folks dwelling secure, additionally to assist free freedom fighters. Russians who’ve fought for democracy and have been thrown in jail. That was some of the extraordinary honors of my life.”

Sullivan was additionally requested to reply to criticism that a lot of these offers solely encourage Putin to imprison extra People and use them as bargaining chips sooner or later.

“We regarded on the proof during the last 3 and a half years. In the event you return to the start of the Biden administration, there have been extra unjustly detained People abroad than there are at present,” Sullivan mentioned. “We have executed offers that obtained 70 People out. We’ve not seen one other 70 People taken. Might that change sooner or later? That is potential. These are the dangers you to weigh once you made arduous selections just like the president did to get People dwelling. In the price profit evaluation, it made sense to do that deal as a result of America gained and harmless People are dwelling free and secure.”

Former prisoner launched by Russia, former US marine Paul Whelan seems on after touchdown at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Subject, Texas, on August 2, 2024. Journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow prisoners launched by Russia landed in the US late August 1, as a part of a unprecedented swap deal struck between Washington and Moscow. A aircraft carrying Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed at round 11:40 pm (0340 GMT) at Joint Base Andrews close to Washington, the place President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been ready to greet them. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP through Getty Photos

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greeted the three People free of Russian custody as they arrived again on American soil and reunited with their households.

Biden hugged Paul Whelan and the vp greeted the previous Marine as he arrived on the tarmac. Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, additionally on the tarmac awaiting his arrival when he landed.

When Wall Road Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich arrived on the tarmac, a cheer erupted. He and Biden shook palms and spoke for a while earlier than an extended and emotional hug happened between the journalist and his mom, Ella Milman, who was picked up throughout their embrace at one level.

Alsu Kurmasheva was additionally welcomed by Biden and Harris. In an emotional second, she was reunited along with her daughters earlier than Biden came to visit and talked to them as they hugged.

Biden interacted very freely with the press, taking the possibility to talk to reporters a number of occasions on the tarmac.

When requested by a reporter whether or not he ever thought this second would come, Biden’s easy reply was “sure.” And when requested what made him so assured, he mentioned it was his relationships with the “different heads of state.”

Biden was additionally subsequently requested what his message to Vladmir Putin after the previous prisoners have been again on American soil.

“Cease,” Biden mentioned.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris greet Evan Gershkovic, who was launched from detention in Russia, upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Nathan Howard/Reuters

Biden additionally mentioned that the scene enjoying out behind him was the “essence” of America.

“To me, that is concerning the essence of who we’re as a rustic. It truly is about private relationships,” Biden mentioned. “It is about household. It is about having the ability to have entry to the folks you’re keen on.”

One reporter requested him what the toughest a part of securing the deal was.

“The hardest name was for one of many different international locations as a result of I requested them to do some issues that have been towards their rapid self-interest,” mentioned Biden. “It was actually very tough for them do, significantly Germany. Slovenia actually got here on the final minute and I let you know what, [the] chancellor was unbelievable.”

Biden was additionally requested about whether or not he was making calls to safe this deal throughout the hour that he introduced his choice to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

“I’d get this executed even when I used to be searching for a second time period. You are caught with me as president for some time, child, there isn’t any means out, okay,” Biden mentioned. “You bought me for no less than one other 100 — 90 days or so. So it needed to do with that. It needed to do with the chance attempting to persuade one final nation to say okay, they’re going to step up.”

When requested about whether or not this deal could be a part of his legacy, Biden sidestepped, saying it is one thing to speak about “one other time.”

“That is simply a unprecedented testomony to the significance of getting a president who understands the ability of diplomacy and understands the power that rests in understanding the importance of diplomacy and strengthening alliances this criticism, unbelievable day saving households, of their eyes and of their cries,” Harris mentioned because the Kurmasheva household may very well be heard crying behind her after they have been reunited.