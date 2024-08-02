GLAAD’s Sarah Kate Ellis Under Fire After New York Times Investigation

GLAAD‘s Sarah Kate Ellis is underneath fireplace following an investigation revealed on Thursday by The New York Instances targeted on her spending and bills because the nonprofit’s long-serving president and CEO.

The piece particulars months of expense reviews, lavish journey prices, a rental in widespread summer time trip vacation spot Provincetown, Massachusetts, and a house workplace renovation paid for by GLAAD, the nation’s distinguished media watchdog group that campaigns for truthful remedy and protection on behalf of the LGBTQ group.

Per the investigation, written by NYT reporter Emily Metal, Ellis spent almost half 1,000,000 {dollars} to hire a seven-bedroom chalet (with GLAAD employees) in Switzerland for per week whereas attending the World Financial Discussion board in Davos; billed again roughly $18,000 for a house workplace renovation at her Lengthy Island house (an improve that reportedly included a brand new chandelier); and took greater than 30 first-class flights over an 18-month interval. GLAAD reportedly picked up a $60,000 tab (airfare and lodging) for Ellis and the org’s chief working officer, Darra Gordon, to attend the Cannes Lions promoting summit in France. Ellis additionally reportedly receives a wage within the excessive six figures.

Metal cites sources that declare Ellis’ spending is extra aligned with what is taken into account commonplace at for-profit firms moderately than a nonprofit group and that among the receipts might be in violation of IRS guidelines. “It seems she might have fallen into the entice of extra,” Michael West, a lawyer who advises charities on the New York Council of Nonprofits, instructed the Instances.

GLAAD spokesperson Wealthy Ferraro is quoted defending Ellis by stating that a lot of her bills — from journey and renovations to the summer time rental — helped advance the group’s mission or convey her nearer to donors. He stated the Davos journey was paid for by way of a donation by the Ariadne Getty Basis, a longtime supporter of GLAAD.

“I take my function as GLAAD’s monetary steward extremely significantly, and we’ll proceed updating our procedures to maintain tempo with the group’s speedy development,” Ellis stated in a press release. “Our work has by no means been extra pressing, as a result of the LGBTQ group is underneath growing assault.”

Ellis, who has held the put up since 2014, re-upped with GLAAD in 2022 by signing a brand new contract that extends by way of 2027. Per the report, Ellis obtained a base wage of $441,000, with computerized 5 % will increase per yr together with bonuses tied to fundraising, although she may obtain wherever from $700,000 to $1.3 million per yr. GLAAD’s Ferraro instructed The Hollywood Reporter, “In observe, it’s unattainable for Ms. Ellis to obtain $1 million in a yr, and she or he has not obtained something close to that on this contract.” The sizable wage is attributed to how Ellis introduced the group again from the brink to changing into a philanthropic drive with main sway in media circles and throughout the cultural panorama. (By 2022, she helped quadruple income to $19 million.)

The report additionally states that GLAAD’s chief monetary officer, Emily Plauché, flagged spending considerations to Liz Jenkins, a chairwoman for the group’s board of administrators. In flip, the board employed a regulation agency to research the claims. The agency, Sheppard Mullin, then really useful that GLAAD replace its journey insurance policies which it did do. Plauché left the group shortly thereafter.

“The board and I stand firmly behind Sarah Kate Ellis, with respect and appreciation for the way she and her workforce are main the motion at a time when our group is underneath assault. We have now full confidence that they’re doing so with integrity and that they share the board’s dedication to irrefutably robust governance and enterprise practices,” Jenkins stated in a press release.

THR reached out to GLAAD for a response to the investigation and a spokesperson lashed out on the Instances by addressing the fraught relationship between the 2 organizations. Since 2023, GLAAD has been a vocal critic of NYT‘s protection of the LGBTQ group, targeted particularly on its reporting of the transgender group. Ellis herself has been quoted with claims that the Instances publishes “inaccurate, irresponsible” protection of the trans group, ink that’s then co-opted by conservative lawmakers inflicting additional harm because it pertains to entry to well being care and different companies.

“It’s disappointing however not stunning, particularly at a time when LGBTQ violence and anti-LGBTQ laws are rising, that the Instances dedicated vital sources to spin a damaging story about GLAAD by reporter Emily Metal, who final yr signed a letter that criticized considerations from GLAAD and different LGBTQ leaders about protection of transgender folks in The New York Instances,” says a GLAAD spokesperson. “The tabloid-esque article excludes a lot of our important advocacy work and grossly mischaracterizes the group, which constantly garners prime marks from charity ranking organizations. The Instances ought to spend extra time and sources bringing its protection of transgender folks as much as par.”

A Instances spokesperson has countered GLAAD’s declare concerning the letter: “The letter was not important of GLAAD. It was signed by over 80 members of our newsroom against the NewsGuild of New York partaking in or taking sides in public debates over inside editorial choices at The Instances. The letter said: ‘Our obligation is to be unbiased. We pursue the information wherever they could lead. We’re journalists, not activists. That line must be clear.’”

Relating to the publication of right now’s article, the spokesperson additionally reported that the newspaper stands by its reporting. “This text was truthful, correct and based mostly on goal info in GLAAD’s expense reviews, employment contracts, tax filings and different paperwork. So far as we’re conscious, GLAAD has not challenged any of the information within the article.”

Thursday, Aug. 1, 5:00 p.m. Up to date to incorporate statements from The New York Instances and to appropriate that the renovations have been executed in Ellis’s “house workplace.”