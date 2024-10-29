Gisele Bundchen’s Dating History: Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, More

Gisele Bündchen’s runway stroll isn’t the one factor followers have their eyes on.

Ever since changing into a world-famous supermodel, Bündchen has struggled to maintain her romantic life out of the highlight.

“If every thing that’s written about me was true, I’d have about 10 youngsters and I’d be married 5 instances,” she informed Area journal in 2008. “One among them with some actor named Chris Evans, whose title I heard for the primary time two hours in the past.”

Earlier than marrying NFL quarterback Tom Brady, the runway veteran discovered herself courting Leonardo DiCaprio. And when her love story with Brady got here to an finish, Bündchen continued to make headlines when she fell in love with Joaquim Valente.

Associated: Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente’s Relationship Timeline

Backgrid/MEGA Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente’s relationship began off pleasant earlier than turning romantic. Bündchen shared that she first related with the jiu-jitsu teacher after enrolling her and Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, in Valente’s martial arts academy in Miami. (Brady and Bündchen additionally share daughter Vivian.) “It’s really due to my son that I met Joaquim,” […]

Preserve studying to be taught extra about Bündchen’s flames — previous and current:

Scott Barnhill

In 1999, Bündchen briefly dated fellow mannequin Barnhill. At one level, the pair had been capable of take part in a poolside picture shoot for Vogue. The duo in the end broke up that very same 12 months with Barnhill reportedly confirming to E! Information: “We only recently cut up up, however you recognize, life goes on. I’m positively working by means of it, I’m transferring on.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

From 2000 to 2005, Bündchen and DiCaprio skilled what gave the impression to be a lavish, romantic relationship. However after breaking apart the romance, the supermodel make clear what went flawed.

“Not numbing myself with smoking, consuming and an excessive amount of work, I used to be changing into increasingly more conscious of issues that I’d chosen not to take a look at,” she informed PORTER journal in February 2019. “Was I alone in eager to do some severe soul-searching whereas he stayed the identical? In the long run, sadly, the reply was sure.”

Tom Brady

Following her cut up from DiCaprio, the Brazilian mannequin began courting Brady. Shortly after the duo met by means of buddies in December 2006, they made their relationship public in February 2007. Two years later, Bündchen married the NFL quarterback at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, California.

Throughout their relationship, the couple welcomed a son, Benjamin Rein, and a daughter, Vivian Lake. After 13 years of marriage, nevertheless, the couple divorced in October 2022 and agreed to share joint custody of the youngsters.

“I’ve [had] unbelievable experiences, I realized a lot. I’ve my youngsters that are the most important blessing in my life,” Bündchen informed Robin Roberts in March 2024 after the divorce. “Now, I get to create a brand new season, a brand new chapter in my life. I get to stroll my path differently.”

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

Joaquim Valente

Romance rumors between Valente and Bündchen first sparked in November 2022 when the duo had been noticed having fun with a household trip collectively. 5 months later, the supermodel seemingly shut down romance rumors whereas additionally praising the jiu-jitsu teacher.

“I believe, at this level, sadly, as a result of I’m divorced, I’m positive that [people will] attempt to connect me to something,” she mentioned in a Vainness Truthful cowl story. “I’m so grateful to know [Joaquim and his siblings], as a result of not solely have they helped me and helped my youngsters, however they’ve change into nice buddies, and Joaquim particularly.”

Over the summer time, the pair’s connection turned romantic. In October 2024, Individuals broke the information that Bündchen and Valente predict their first child.