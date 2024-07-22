Gisele Bundchen Celebrates 44th Birthday With Twin Sister

Gisele Bündchen and her twin sister, Patricia Nonnenmacher Bündchen, are celebrating their forty fourth birthdays.

“Grateful to be celebrating yet one more yr across the solar with my tremendous sis. Thanks everybody for all of the love and birthday needs,” Gisele wrote by way of Instagram on Sunday, July 21, alongside a carousel of images of the sisters spending the day collectively.

Within the first picture, the sisters embraced one another whereas sitting at a dinner desk wanting sun-kissed as their blonde tresses hung in waves round their shoulders. Different images revealed a ship journey in addition to an elaborate desk arrange for a birthday dinner. One pic confirmed off the colourful desserts, and one other picture confirmed the sisters hugging on the seaside.

One snap revealed two several types of chocolate cake for every Bündchen twin as Gisele and Patricia every blew out their very own birthday candles. “Feeling blessed to be surrounded by a lot love. Wanting ahead to what’s forward🙏❤️,” Gisele concluded her caption.

The birthday shout-out was Gisele’s first private publish in months since she made headlines in Could after a number of jokes concerning her marriage to ex Tom Brady have been made throughout Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. A supply completely informed Us Weekly on the time that Gisele was “offended and upset” by a few of the feedback made through the stay occasion.

Among the many jokes made about Gisele through the Roast of Tom Brady, which aired on Could 5, most of them included jabs at her and Brady’s marriage and her new relationship with jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente on the time.

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it got here to talking about one another or their marriage and divorce,” the insider defined. “She thinks her new relationship ought to have been off-limits. Tom did attain out to Gisele to apologize to her. They’re cordial and solely talk concerning the children.”

A second supply added “Similar to with any roast, neither Tom nor any of the contributors knew what was going to be mentioned about them” forward of time, however “as with every roast, they aim public elements of your life.” The supply continued, “Their children have been at all times off limits. The whole lot was all in good enjoyable.”

Gisele and Brady share two kids, son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, and divorced in October 2022 after over a decade of marriage. Brady additionally shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynihan. One other supply informed Us, “Tom desires to have a great relationship with Gisele. He desires them to have closure and be in a great place.”