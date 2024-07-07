Gina Gershon Was Warned Against Playing a Lesbian in ‘Bound’

Gina Gershon didn’t have her brokers’ assist when she was provided to steer the 1996 erotic crime thriller, Certain.

The now-62-year-old starred as Corky, a lesbian ex-con, alongside Jennifer Tilly as her lover.

Gershon instructed the “It Occurred in Hollywood” podcast within the Tuesday, July 2, episode how her “small-minded” brokers had been sad along with her enjoying an LGBTQIA+ character on the time.

“It was an amazing script and I may inform they had been unimaginable administrators, however my brokers had been like, ‘We won’t allow you to do that film. You’re ruining your profession,’” Gershon recalled. “‘We won’t be able to allow you to signify. You’ll by no means work once more.’”

The flick was written by the Wachowskis and served as their movie directorial debut. (They went on to helm The Matrix and Sense8.)

The Riverdale alum went on: “I simply stated, ‘Oh, effectively, I assume in the event you can’t signify me, I’ll go some place else.’ You realize? No onerous emotions.”

“I stated, to begin with, it’s so shortsighted to say, ‘Oh, this can be a lesbian film.’ I imply, they occur to be lesbians. They occur to be into girls, however it’s actually a film about belief,” she added.

Nonetheless, Gershon was adamant on enjoying the function, trying again on the character’s story.

“Plus, when does the woman get to play the hero, you understand?” Gershon stated. “I assumed, effectively, I may minimize off my hair, minimize off my nails, don’t have any make-up. I get the woman. I get the automobile. I screw over the mob. It’s a win-win throughout.”

Elsewhere within the interview, Gershon remembered capturing her love scene with Tilly, 65.

The Chucky star additionally appeared on the podcast, including that the nude scene along with her and Gershon was performed “in a single lengthy steady shot.”

“We didn’t need it to be salacious as a result of it was an expression of the love and belief these two girls had for one another,” Tilly stated.

Tilly defined that the take was “very lyrical, very balletic,” with the Wachowskis telling “[us] what physique a part of ours was on display screen.”

Tillys additionally dished about how the 2 acquired prepared for the scene: “Gina confirmed up in my trailer and she or he’s like, ‘I’ve tequila,’ and I used to be like, ‘Tequila, what a good suggestion!’”

“And candies,” Gershon interjected. “You all the time neglect that I introduced you candies, too. I used to be the proper date.”

“Gina’s the most effective particular person on the earth to have a intercourse scene as a result of we had a lot belief, and I may say to Gina, ‘Might you maintain up my breast so it appears a little bit extra juicy and perky?’” Tilly recalled.