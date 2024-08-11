Gina Gershon Thought She Broke Tom Cruise’s Nose in Cocktail Sex Scene

Gina Gershon is revealing how her first intercourse scene didn’t essentially go as deliberate.

The Borderlands actress made a latest look on Watch What Occurs Stay, the place she shared that her “past love scene ever” was with Tom Cruise in 1988’s Cocktail, noting that he was an entire “gentleman.” Nonetheless, she was left mortified after she unintentionally “kneed him proper within the nostril” whereas filming.

“At one level, he begins off below the covers, and I informed him I used to be very ticklish,” Gershon recounted to host Andy Cohen. “I stated, ‘No, no, don’t ever do this.’ And in a single take — I believe he wished a response — and he grabbed my abdomen, and I kneed him proper within the nostril.”

She continued. “I used to be like, ‘Oh, my God, I simply broke Tom Cruise’s nostril.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, you informed me.’ I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ he was like, ‘No, it was my fault.’ And he was so overprotective over me. He was nice.”

Cocktail, directed by Roger Donaldson, follows Brian (Cruise), a New York Metropolis enterprise pupil and bartender who takes a job at a bar in Jamaica and finally ends up falling in love with artist Jordan (Elisabeth Shue). Gershon performed Coral, a photographer who cheats on Brian together with his enterprise associate Doug (Bryan Brown), which is why Brian initially determined to maneuver to Jamaica.

Gershon additionally informed Cohen that Cruise’s then-wife Mimi Rogers — they had been married from 1987 to 1990 — “was very current” on set all through filming for the romantic-comedy drama as that they had “simply gotten married.” However the Killer Joe actress famous that she and Cruise “did kiss as a lot as we may” within the film.

She added, “Each scene it was like, ‘Ought to we kiss within the scene?’ ‘Oh yeah, I believe we must always kiss.’”