Gillian Anderson Reacts to Being Mistaken as Politician Gillian Keegan

Gillian Anderson performed a British prime minister on TV, however in actual life, she’s simply an actress.

The Crown alum, 55 — who portrayed the late PM Margaret Thatcher on the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama — was mistakenly recognized as politician Gillian Keegan by ITV journalist Robert Peston on Friday, July 5.

Keegan, 56, served as Secretary of State for Schooling from 2022 to 2024 as a member of Parliament. She misplaced her seat within the authorities after the UK’s latest prime minister, Keir Starmer, took energy yesterday.

A fan posted on X Friday that Peston, 64, “simply introduced on ITV that even Gillian Anderson has misplaced her seat. #GeneralElection2024 #GillianKeegan.”

Associated: Actors Who Portrayed Actual Individuals in Films and TV Reveals

Artwork imitating life. Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Sarah Paulson and extra stars made their marks taking part in actual individuals in motion pictures and TV reveals. Many gained awards for his or her onscreen depictions of each beloved and controversial figures all through historical past. The American Horror Story actress earned an Emmy for her portrayal of well-known prosecutor Marcia Clark in […]

Anderson then jokingly responded again: “Fired?! I give up!”

Different customers chuckled on the trade, with some followers quipping that the X-Information alum could be a fantastic political determine.

“However I’d undoubtedly vote for you when you did stand!” a fan mentioned. “Oh, you’d win the seat. Little doubt,” one other individual wrote. Another person chimed in: “Properly, I voted for you, Gillian.”

Anderson’s flip as Thatcher, who died in 2013, in season 4 of The Crown garnered her a Golden Globe for Greatest Supporting Actress in a TV Collection, in addition to an Emmy for Excellent Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection in 2021.

The Crown adopted the royal household’s trials and tribulations from the Fifties till the mid-2000s, stopping at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s 2005 marriage ceremony.

Associated: The Crown’s Behind-the-Scenes Controversies By means of the Years

Down with The Crown? The Netflix collection has sparked controversy over time for its embellished tales of the British royal household — and the behind-the-scenes drama is simply as juicy because the Emmy-winning story traces. Season 1 of the drama began streaming in 2016 with Claire Foy because the late Queen Elizabeth II and […]

Anderson performed the “Iron Girl” throughout her tenure as prime minister from 1979 till 1990 on the present.

The Scoop actress advised Leisure Tonight in March that though The Crown ended its six-season run final yr, she’s completely satisfied that the collection didn’t contact fashionable occasions.

“Oh, no. I feel it most likely ended on the proper spot,” Anderson defined. “It was getting too near current day. It’s a lot simpler when it was additional previously, and I feel individuals didn’t have, essentially, a direct relationship with the individuals on the display.”

Thank You! You’ve efficiently subscribed.

She added that the present didn’t want to the touch the current most cancers battles of Kate Middleton and Charles, 75.

The Princess of Wales, 42, revealed she had an undisclosed type of most cancers in March in a video assertion, whereas the monarch introduced his personal well being struggles following a prostate examination in February.

“It’s a second the place we perceive they’ve requested for a little bit of peace and quiet round what they’re experiencing and it appears like that’s the least we are able to do,” Anderson advised ET. “I feel on this occasion with this newest double-whammy of stories the least that folks can do is give them a little bit of a break and let the headlines calm down for them, to course of this because the human beings that they really are.”