Giants trade DL Jordan Phillips to Cowboys, sign 2 safeties and running back

The New York Giants made a sequence of transactions heading into their second preseason recreation in Houston and with the 53-man roster announcement on the horizon.

The workforce traded veteran defensive lineman Jordan Phillips to the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants additionally signed working again Joshua Kelley and a pair of safeties, Raheem Layne and Jonathan Sutherland, and launched defensive again Jalen Mills, who was on the non-football damage record (calf). Defensive again Elijah Riley was additionally positioned on injured reserve.

Kelley, 5-11 and 212 kilos, spent the final 4 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after being drafted within the fourth spherical (No. 112 total) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Kelley appeared in 54 video games with 4 begins and registered 320 rush makes an attempt for 1,148 yards and 6 touchdowns whereas including 50 receptions for 319 yards.

The working again performed two years at UC Davis earlier than transferring to UCLA for his closing two seasons. Kelley performed in 22 video games with 20 begins for the Bruins, the place he carried the ball 454 instances for two,303 yards (5.1 avg.) and 24 touchdowns. He additionally caught 38 passes for 264 yards and a further landing.

Kelley was named first-team All-Pac-12 by the Related Press in each of his seasons at UCLA after he ran for 12 touchdowns and topped 1,100 yards from scrimmage every year.

Layne, 5-11 and 192 kilos, spent his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, showing in 11 video games with one begin. He was positioned on injured reserve final October attributable to a torn ACL.

Previous to the NFL, Layne appeared in 50 profession video games at Indiana, together with 25 begins. He performed primarily at cornerback over his first three seasons earlier than transitioning to security in 2021. General, Layne totaled 147 tackles (114 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, seven cross breakups, two pressured fumbles and a restoration.

Layne was named this system’s Particular Groups Participant of the 12 months following the 2019 season and Defensive Newcomer of the 12 months in 2017 as a real freshman.

Sutherland, 5-11 and 202 kilos, has but to make an look within the NFL. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks final season as an undrafted rookie from Penn State however was waived/injured (calf) final August. Sutherland then joined Seattle’s apply squad and was launched final month.

In school, Sutherland earned Educational All-Massive Ten honors in three consecutive years (2020-2022) and joined Sean Clifford as the one four-time captains in workforce historical past.