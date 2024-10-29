Giants fall to Steelers, 26-18

WHAT WE LEARNED ABOUT THE OFFENSE

4-fifths of the Giants’ beginning offensive line has stayed the identical for eight weeks. The one exception is at left deal with, the place there was a void to fill after Andrew Thomas was positioned on injured reserve after a season-ending foot surgical procedure. Joshua Ezeudu manned the place final week, however newcomer Chris Hubbard took over on Monday night time.

Signed off the 49ers’ follow squad on Oct. 18, the 6-foot-4 and 295-pound Hubbard had precisely 100 video games of NFL expertise getting into Monday, together with six within the postseason. He performed his first 4 seasons with the Steelers (2014-2017), the subsequent 5 with the Browns (2018-2022), and one with the Titans (2023). Hubbard had began 58 video games, 51 of which had been at proper deal with.

The Giants ran the ball three consecutive instances for 11 yards and a primary down to start out the sport, opening a chance for Daniel Jones to hit Darius Slayton for a 43-yard cross. It was the longest completion of the season for the Giants, whose longest play of the earlier two weeks – run or cross – had been 15 yards.

Slayton additionally had a 36-yard reception as he completed with 108 yards on 4 catches.

Rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. made his fourth consecutive begin and led the staff with 20 carries for a career-high 145 yards, together with a 45-yard landing run (Giants’ longest play of the season).

The Giants gained 183 yards within the first half – 64 yards greater than they’d in all of Week 7 – however settled for 3 subject targets. Total, they went 0-3 within the purple zone.

Per week after they allowed a season-high eight sacks, the Giants gave up 4 on Monday night time, together with a strip-sack by T.J. Watt that the previous Defensive Participant of the 12 months additionally recovered late within the sport. The Steelers then sealed the take care of an interception within the closing minute of the sport.