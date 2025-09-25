Giants’ Brian Daboll names Jaxson Dart QB1 for rest of season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t provide much insight into why he benched quarterback Russell Wilson for rookie Jaxson Dart, aside from saying it was his decision.

The Giants informed Wilson and Dart of the decision Tuesday. Dart will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and Wilson will be the backup.

“The conversations that I’ve had with these young men will be private,” Daboll said Wednesday. “The details will be private. All I can tell you is we’re going with Jaxson and we’re getting ready to play, so I’m not going to add too much to it. Those are private conversations.

“It’s my decision and we’re going with Jaxson.”

Daboll said that the change is for the rest of the season and that Wilson will serve as Dart’s backup. He said Wilson was a “pro” about losing his starting position.

The veteran Wilson intends to remain with the Giants as the backup. He insisted Wednesday he’s not done but doesn’t intend to ask for his release or a trade.

“No, I’m focused on helping this team win,” Wilson said. “I’m focused on helping Jaxson. I’m focused on me getting ready to be the best version of me today on Wednesday. I want to be here. I love this organization. I love the process of it all, I love the guys in the locker room. I’m not giving up on us in this season.”

Speaking to Giants players, they believe the offense will look different with Dart behind center. They note the energy and youthful exuberance that he will add.

Dart, the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft, isn’t looking at himself as the savior. He’s not thinking about the idea that his success or failure will determine Daboll’s job security.

“I think the biggest thing for me is I want to do my best to be a spark,” Dart said. “I want to create excitement on the field. I want to be explosive when opportunities are there. Try to just bring a little bit of swagger.”

Giants players didn’t object to the change. They’ve liked what they’ve seen from Dart. It also didn’t seem as if they were against Wilson remaining as the starter.

“The decision is not up to me, it’s up to [Daboll],” said star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who did not practice because of a shoulder injury. “They thought that was the best decision for the team and I’m just following on.”

It was reported before the draft that Dart was Daboll’s quarterback of choice when the Giants were selecting in the first round. The Ole Miss product won the Giants coach over with the way he handled the predraft process.

Dart was made the backup ahead of veteran Jameis Winston before Week 1, a move that a source said was pushed for by Daboll. The coach is now the driving force behind going with the rookie after just three weeks.

“Yeah, it’s my decision. Again, we have conversations, we’ve said this numerous times, I have plenty of conversations. That’s the direction that I wanted to go, and that’s the direction that we’re going to go,” Daboll said. “There’s good conversation we had. Those are private conversations, like I said before, but ultimately it comes down to me and the decision that I made.”

The switch puts the spotlight even further on Daboll coming off a 3-14 campaign last year. Owner John Mara said after the season that there would have to be better results if this regime is going to make it to a fifth year.

The Giants (0-3) are seeking their first win of the season Sunday at home against the undefeated Chargers. New York is looking at Dart to spark an offense that failed to produce 300 total yards in two of three games. The Giants lost 22-9 on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’ve had three games, haven’t put it together all collectively and made the decision to play Jaxson,” Daboll said.

The concentration now turns to preparation for the Chargers. Dart was first up at practice among the quarterbacks. Daboll stood directly behind him for almost the entire workout that was open to the media. Usually, he moves around checking on different areas of the team.

But Daboll and the Giants are clearly heavily invested in Dart’s success. All eyeballs are on the 25th pick in this year’s draft.

“I expect him to prepare. We expect him to go out here and get better each time he plays,” Daboll said. “It’s not always going to be perfect, but I do think that he has the right makeup and athleticism, and look, we’re going to do everything we can do to help him be the best player. I know he is as well. It’s not just on one person, it’s on the entire team, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Chargers are hardly a soft landing. They have a top-10 defense through three weeks this season.

Dart had a strong summer and preseason, but this will be a level he has never faced.

“I don’t think any rookie quarterback is ever just ready to play,” Daboll said. “You put him in there because you think that he’s done enough to show you that he can go out there and compete, and he’s done that every step of the way.

“And that’s why I made the decision.”