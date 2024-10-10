Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees win Game 3 of 2024 ALDS

KANSAS CITY — Giancarlo Stanton has mentioned he lives for the moments that solely the postseason can present, savoring its brighter highlight and a chance to chase the championship that he hungers to ship. The Yankees’ slugger certain did loads of residing in Sport 3 of the American League Division Sequence.
Stanton launched a go-ahead dwelling run within the eighth inning, a part of a do-it-all three-hit efficiency that additionally included a run-scoring double and his first stolen base in additional than 4 years, powering the Yankees’ 3-2 victory over the Royals on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
“That is what I got here right here for,” Stanton mentioned. “We have to wrap it up [Thursday]. No wiggle room. We’ve obtained to get it executed.”
The Yankees now lead the sequence two video games to 1, a victory away from advancing to their second American League Championship Sequence in three years. As Stanton famous, they intend to maintain that earlier than departing Kansas Metropolis on Thursday.
“He’s a killer. It’s outstanding,” mentioned supervisor Aaron Boone. “I simply admire how effectively he’s capable of focus in these huge moments and simply go to a special place mentally. The at-bat on the house run was phenomenal. I feel he went up there to do exactly that.”
Lengthy earlier than he linked for a Statcast-calculated 417-foot drive off left-hander Kris Bubic — the primary postseason go-ahead homer within the eighth inning or later by a Yankee since Raul Ibanez in Sport 3 of the 2012 ALDS — Stanton was on the sphere early on Wednesday, taking additional batting apply off a high-velocity machine.
Stanton mentioned that the target was to familiarize himself with Kauffman Stadium’s backdrop and the way the ball may fly in sport conditions. The extra reps paid fast dividends for Stanton, who had been 1-for-8 within the ALDS coming into Wednesday’s motion.
“You’ll be able to’t put all that work in and have zero outcomes,” Stanton mentioned. “I’m simply glad I used to be engaged on the fitting issues and was capable of do one thing tonight.”
Stated Yankees captain Aaron Decide: “That’s simply Massive G. That’s what he does normally, each season he performs. I don’t suppose postseason or [regular] season is any completely different. He simply comes up with huge hits once we want him.”
Stanton scorched a run-scoring double within the fourth inning that opened the scoring, then added a sixth-inning single that preceded his first stolen base since Aug. 3, 2020.
Taking benefit as right-hander John Schreiber uncared for to carry him on, Stanton mentioned his teammates’ response to the steal was “in all probability higher than the homer.” Schreiber mentioned he in all probability ought to have tried a slide step, despite the fact that the plodding Stanton hardly appeared a menace to run.
“It was a chance that I might take, and I did,” Stanton mentioned.
Stanton has been operating at decreased pace to protect towards the lower-half accidents which have disrupted his latest seasons. Whereas his pace wasn’t on Kansas Metropolis’s radar, his energy certain was.
October has been a reliable month for the 34-year-old Stanton: his 12 homers in his first 30 postseason video games are the third-most in Main League historical past, behind Carlos Beltrán (14) and Nelson Cruz (13). Stanton’s .633 postseason slugging share ranks fourth in franchise historical past (min. 75 plate appearances).
“When it’s the playoffs, he takes it to a different degree,” mentioned right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings in his first profession postseason begin. “I feel there’s one thing to be mentioned about gamers that may try this. He’s executed it all through his entire profession.”
Added outfielder Alex Verdugo: “He’s been there, executed it, has a few of the most success within the huge leagues out of lively gamers. For me, he’s probably a future Corridor of Famer. He’s nice in each facet; he’s an superior professional who goes about his enterprise the fitting manner.”
Kyle Isbel and Michael Massey had run-scoring hits to chase Schmidt within the fifth, together with a Massey triple that sailed previous Juan Soto’s diving try in proper subject.
The Yankees’ bullpen, which has been nails all through all three video games of this ALDS, continued to shine as they held the harm there. Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle every recorded 4 outs forward of Luke Weaver, who notched a five-out save to make Stanton’s homer maintain up.
“The postseason brings out the perfect in all people,” Soto mentioned. “[Stanton is] actually having fun with each second, each second. He is aware of the way to deal with his feelings within the playoffs. He’s simply going by way of it like he at all times does.”