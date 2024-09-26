Getafe vs. Barcelona FREE LIVE STREAM (9/25/24)| Watch LA Liga soccer online | Time, TV, Channel

Getafe faces Barcelona in a LA Liga soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 (9/25/24) at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

What: LA LIGA

Who: Getafe vs. Barcelona

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

Time: 3 p.m.

The place: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stay stream: ESPN+ and fuboTV

***

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona prolonged its good begin to the Spanish league season however misplaced goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen with a severe knee harm on Sunday.

Barcelona routed host Villarreal 5-1 to select up its sixth straight victory within the competitors, however noticed captain Ter Stegen go away the match on a stretcher simply earlier than halftime after his proper knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the world.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated the harm seemed to be a torn ligament however extra checks could be carried out. Native media reviews stated Ter Stegen went from the stadium to the hospital in an ambulance, and left the hospital in a wheelchair.

“This harm makes us unhappy. I feel the harm will probably be large however we now have to attend for extra data,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick stated. “We’ve got to just accept it. It’s not simple. It was an accident. It’s very powerful.”

Gamers from each groups instantly known as for medical help after Ter Stegen fell to the bottom in ache. He was changed by reserve goalkeeper Iñaki Peña.

Actual Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who missed most of final season with an identical harm, confirmed his help to Ter Stegen with a message on X, saying that it damage to see his colleague go away the sector like that and that he hoped he would recuperate quickly.

It was the newest harm to Flick’s Barcelona, which is already with out Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Ronald Araujo, amongst others.

Robert Lewandowski scored a pair of first-half targets and Raphinha added two after the interval, with Pablo Torre additionally scoring for the Catalan membership within the second half. Lewandowski now has six targets from the primary six matches and leads the league in scoring.

Ayoze Pérez scored the one purpose for the hosts within the thirty eighth, together with his staff already trailing 2-0. Villarreal had entered the spherical in fourth place, 4 factors behind Barcelona.

Barcelona has outscored its opponents 22-5 in its first six video games. It has a four-point lead over Actual Madrid, which beat Espanyol 4-1 on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid held

Atletico Madrid missed an opportunity to maintain tempo with Barcelona after a 1-1 draw with Madrid rival Rayo Vallecano.

Rayo took the lede via Isi Palazón within the thirty fifth minute, and Conor Gallagher equalized for the guests within the forty ninth.

Atletico was coming off three straight wins in all competitions.

In different outcomes Sunday, Getafe and Leganes drew 1-1 and Athletic Bilbao defeated Celta Vigo 3-1.

