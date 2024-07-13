Get a dozen for 87 cents. Here’s how

Rejoice Krispy Kreme’s 87th birthday on Friday with an additional candy doughnut deal.

Clients who buy any dozen doughnuts at common worth can obtain an Unique Glazed dozen for 87 cents on July 12, the corporate introduced Tuesday, with a restrict of two dozen when bought in-shop and by way of drive-thru and one dozen when bought on-line for pickup or supply.

Clients can use the code BDAY when ordering on-line to redeem the provide, the corporate mentioned.

“Treating our followers on our birthday is a long-time custom,” mentioned Dave Skena, international chief model officer for Krispy Kreme, in a information launch.

Different methods to get free Krispy Kreme donuts and occasional

Krispy Kreme is providing freebies with any buy for friends who’re Krispy Kreme Rewards members all through July. The offers embody a free doughnut each Tuesday and a free iced espresso in any measurement each Friday.

To participate in Krispy Kreme’s July giveaway promotion – free doughnuts on Tuesdays and free iced espresso on Friday – you will need to belong to the chain’s rewards program. You’ll be able to enroll by downloading the Krispy Kreme app or creating an account on the corporate web site.

Krispy Kreme shops in Arizona

There are 9 Krispy Kreme shops in Arizona, in accordance with the corporate.

Avondale: 1495 N. Dysart Highway

1495 N. Dysart Highway Glendale: 5220 W. Bell Highway

5220 W. Bell Highway Mesa: 1984 W. Foremost St.

1984 W. Foremost St. Mesa: 6626 E. Superstition Springs Blvd.

6626 E. Superstition Springs Blvd. Phoenix : 3607 E. Bell Highway

: 3607 E. Bell Highway Phoenix: 3201 W. Indian College Highway

3201 W. Indian College Highway Scottsdale: 7055 E. Shea Blvd.

7055 E. Shea Blvd. Tucson: 1090 W. Irvington Highway

1090 W. Irvington Highway Tucson: 5621 E. Broadway

Arizona Republic reporter Endia Fontanez contributed to this text.

