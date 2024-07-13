Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 87th birthday on Friday, July 12, by offering customers 87-cent Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Get 87-cent dozens in honor of birthday

by

Krispy Kreme’s 87th birthday is on Friday, and the doughnut chain is providing prospects a candy deal to have a good time.

Clients who buy any dozen doughnuts at common worth can obtain an Unique Glazed dozen for 87 cents on July 12, the corporate introduced Tuesday, with a restrict of two dozen when bought in-shop and by way of drive-thru and one dozen when bought on-line for pickup or supply.

Clients can use the code BDAY when ordering on-line to redeem the provide, the corporate mentioned.

“Treating our followers on our birthday is a long-time custom,” mentioned Dave Skena, International Chief Model Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a information launch.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment