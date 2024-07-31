German city renamed ‘Swiftkirchen’ for Taylor Swift concerts gets 1,400 bids for the signs

BERLIN (AP) — The German metropolis of Gelsenkirchen, which briefly renamed itself “Swiftkirchen” earlier than the American famous person performed three live shows there in mid-July, mentioned Wednesday it acquired about 1,400 bids from Germany and overseas for indicators it put up with the identify.

The brand new identify was one in every of a flurry of fan sights round the live shows on July 17, 18 and 19. The town then held an public sale for 20 authentic “Swiftkirchen” indicators.

The best supply was 3,000 euros ($3,245), and the 20 highest bidders shall be knowledgeable by electronic mail, the town mentioned in an announcement, including {that a} whole sum for the public sale shall be introduced as soon as all funds have been acquired. It mentioned one of many profitable bids got here from outdoors Germany, however didn’t specify the place.

The proceeds will go to a middle for ladies, a meals financial institution for kids and a shelter for ladies in Gelsenkirchen.

One other “Swiftkirchen” signal is now on show at Germany’s museum of post-World Battle II historical past in Bonn, the Haus der Geschichte, the town mentioned.

A former coal mining metropolis, Gelsenkirchen is one in every of Germany’s poorest. It’s recognized for the soccer workforce Schalke, a standard heavyweight at the moment within the second division, and its stadium, which generally attracts worldwide entertainers like Swift.