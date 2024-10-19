News
Georgia vs. Texas: How To Watch NCAAF, kickoff time, channel and more
The undefeated Texas Longhorns, at present ranked no. 1 in NCAAF, will host the no. 5 Georgia Bulldogs for a 7:30 p.m. ET recreation this Saturday, Oct. 19, that can air on ABC and ESPN+. The sport can even be the location of ESPN’s Faculty GameDay protection beginning at 9 a.m. ET, with Rece Davis, former Alabama soccer coach Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit previewing the SEC showdown between the 2 groups. Here is methods to watch the Texas vs. Georgia recreation this Saturday, and sustain with stay game-day updates right here.
Find out how to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns recreation on Saturday:
-
Watch NCAA Soccer video games on ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and a few RSNs
Fubo TV
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and extra
The place to look at the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns recreation on TV:
You possibly can watch protection of this weekend’s recreation between the Bulldogs and the Longhorns beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
The place to look at the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns recreation with out cable:
You possibly can tune into the Georgia vs. Texas recreation on ABC which is carried by a number of platforms together with Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. The sport can even be accessible on ESPN+.
(Fubo)
Fubo TV provides you entry to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Community, and 100+ extra stay channels. At $80/month, the stay TV streaming service is unquestionably an enormous funding for soccer followers nevertheless it’s one of the complete methods to catch tons of NCAA video games this season, and nonetheless leaves you with main financial savings in comparison with a standard cable package deal. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally gives a free trial interval, so you may catch some preseason video games risk-free.
The platform additionally gives a free trial interval, so you may catch some video games risk-free. Proper now you will get $30 off any Fubo tier on your first month.
Strive free at Fubo
2024 NCAA Week 8 Schedule:
All instances Jap
Here is a full rundown of the schedule for Week 8 of the NCAA season.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Center Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Florida Worldwide at UTEP, 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 17
Boston Faculty at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m. ESPNU
No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m. | FOX
Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
Catholic at Lycoming, 12 p.m. | FloSports
Northwestern State at Nicholls, 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Harvard, 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Yale, 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Wilkes College at Keyston, 12 p.m. | FloSports
Norwich at Service provider Marine, 12 p.m. | FloSports
MIT at Springfield, 12 p.m. | FloSports
No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, 12 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, 12 p.m. | ACCN
Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, 12 p.m. | FOX
Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, 12 p.m. | ESPN
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 12 p.m. | BTN
UCLA at Rutgers, 12 p.m. | FS1
Wake Forest at UConn, 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Arizona State at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m. | ESPNU
East Carolina at No. 23 Military, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Sacred Coronary heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 | SECN
Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Hampton at North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Bryant at Monmouth, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Dartmouth, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UVA Clever at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Emory & Henry Faculty at Anderson (SC), 1 p.m. | FloSports
Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Roosevelt at North Michigan, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Juniata at Susquehanna, 1 p.m. | FloSports
West Florida at Chowan, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Miles at Clark Atlanta, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Assumption at St. Anselm, 1 p.m. | FloSports
New Haven at Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m. | FloSports
American Worldwide at Bentley, 1 p.m. | FloSports
Salve Regina at Coast Guard, 1:30 p.m. | FloSports
Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Fort Valley State at South Carolina State, ESPN+
Erskine at North Greenville, 2 p.m. | FloSports
Wayne State (MI) at Davenport, 2 p.m. | FloSports
West Texas A&M at Jap New Mexico, 2 p.m. | FloSports
Lenoir-Rhyne at Barton Faculty, 2 p.m. | FloSports
WPI at SUNY Maritime, 2 p.m. | FloSports
Central Michigan at Jap Michigan, 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Grand Valley State at Saginaw Valley State, 3 p.m. | FloSports
Mississippi Faculty at Valdosta State, 3 p.m. | FloSports
Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at Murray State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Elon at UAlbany, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports
Florida A&M at Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Tennessee State at Howard, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+
NC State at California, 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Hawaii at Washington State, 3:30 p.m. | The CW Community
Texas State at Outdated Dominion, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Kent State at Bowling Inexperienced, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Toledo at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Charlotte at No. 25 Navy, 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at UTSA, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Jap Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Portland State, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
La Verne at Claremont Mudd Scripps, 4 p.m. | FloSports
Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m. | FS1
Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Wyoming at San Jose State, 4 p.m. | Mountain West Community
James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce, 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Incarnate Phrase, 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at Utah State, 5 p.m. | TruTV/Max
West Alabama at Delta State, 5 p.m. | FloSports
South Dakota at Youngstown State, 6 p.m. | ESPN+
UC Davis at Jap Washington, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Alcorn State at Southern, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. | ESPN
Western Oregon at UT Permian Basin, 7 p.m. | FloSports
Benedict Faculty at Allen, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m. | FOX
Ball State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+
UCF at No. 9 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. | FOX
Iowa at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m. | SECN
No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m. | ACCN
South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Angelo State at Midwestern State, 8 p.m. | FloSports
Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8 p.m. | FloSports
Colorado State at Air Drive, 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Weber State at Sacramento State, 9 p.m. | ESPN+
UNLV at Oregon State, 10 p.m. | The CW Community
TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Find out how to watch NCAAF video games in 2024:
NCAA soccer video games air throughout a variety of channels, from frequent cable networks together with the complete ESPN suite (that is ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Large Ten Community, SEC Community, ACC Community and extra.
Overwhelmed? You are not alone. Here is a breakdown of the platforms we suggest testing forward of the 2024 NCAA soccer season, in order that come recreation time, tuning into your favourite workforce’s video games might be as straightforward as merely turning on the TV….
(DirecTV)
DirecTV Stream’s Selection tier (at present $105.98/month with charges) will get you entry to all the same old soccer suspects: NFL Community, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Selection tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Community, Large Ten Community, SEC Community and loads of native RSNs. The very best half is, at present you may strive all this out without spending a dime. So for those who’re keen on attempting out a stay TV streaming service for soccer season, however aren’t able to commit, we suggest beginning with DirecTV Stream.
You will additionally get limitless Cloud DVR storage included in no matter DirecTV package deal you select.
- Full package deal free trial accessible
- Many native RSNs included
- Limitless Cloud DVR
- Price
- ABC and ESPN at present not included
Strive free at DirecTV
(Fubo)
Fubo TV provides you entry to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100+ extra stay channels. Beginning at $80/month, the stay TV streaming service is unquestionably dear (however actually not the costliest choice on this listing), however gives almost each channel you will want to look at each the NCAA soccer season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally gives a free trial interval.
- Full package deal free trial accessible
- 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage
Strive free at Fubo