Georgia vs. Texas: How To Watch NCAAF, kickoff time, channel and more

The Texas Longhorns will play the Georgia Bulldogs in NCAAF Week 8. (Alex Slitz/Getty Photographs)

The undefeated Texas Longhorns, at present ranked no. 1 in NCAAF, will host the no. 5 Georgia Bulldogs for a 7:30 p.m. ET recreation this Saturday, Oct. 19, that can air on ABC and ESPN+. The sport can even be the location of ESPN’s Faculty GameDay protection beginning at 9 a.m. ET, with Rece Davis, former Alabama soccer coach Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit previewing the SEC showdown between the 2 groups. Here is methods to watch the Texas vs. Georgia recreation this Saturday, and sustain with stay game-day updates right here.

Find out how to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns recreation on Saturday:

Watch NCAA Soccer video games on ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and a few RSNs Fubo TV

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and extra

The place to look at the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns recreation on TV:

You possibly can watch protection of this weekend’s recreation between the Bulldogs and the Longhorns beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The place to look at the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns recreation with out cable:

You possibly can tune into the Georgia vs. Texas recreation on ABC which is carried by a number of platforms together with Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. The sport can even be accessible on ESPN+.

(Fubo) Fubo TV provides you entry to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Community, and 100+ extra stay channels. At $80/month, the stay TV streaming service is unquestionably an enormous funding for soccer followers nevertheless it's one of the complete methods to catch tons of NCAA video games this season, and nonetheless leaves you with main financial savings in comparison with a standard cable package deal. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally gives a free trial interval, so you may catch some preseason video games risk-free.

2024 NCAA Week 8 Schedule:

All instances Jap

Here is a full rundown of the schedule for Week 8 of the NCAA season.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Troy at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Kennesaw State at Center Tennessee, 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Louisiana Tech at New Mexico State, 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Western Kentucky at Sam Houston, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Florida Worldwide at UTEP, 9 p.m. | CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston Faculty at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia State at Marshall, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida State at Duke, 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m. ESPNU

No. 2 Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m. | FOX

Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU, 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Fresno State at Nevada, 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

Catholic at Lycoming, 12 p.m. | FloSports

Northwestern State at Nicholls, 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Holy Cross at Harvard, 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Lehigh at Yale, 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Wilkes College at Keyston, 12 p.m. | FloSports

Norwich at Service provider Marine, 12 p.m. | FloSports

MIT at Springfield, 12 p.m. | FloSports

No. 6 Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, 12 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

Virginia at No. 10 Clemson, 12 p.m. | ACCN

Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana, 12 p.m. | FOX

Auburn at No. 19 Missouri, 12 p.m. | ESPN

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 12 p.m. | BTN

UCLA at Rutgers, 12 p.m. | FS1

Wake Forest at UConn, 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Arizona State at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m. | ESPNU

East Carolina at No. 23 Military, 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Sacred Coronary heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina at Oklahoma, 12:45 | SECN

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Hampton at North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Stony Brook at Towson, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Rhode Island at New Hampshire, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Bryant at Monmouth, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Drake at Presbyterian, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Davidson, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Dartmouth, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Penn, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Bucknell, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Stonehill at Merrimack, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Colgate, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UVA Clever at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Emory & Henry Faculty at Anderson (SC), 1 p.m. | FloSports

Michigan Tech at Ferris State, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Roosevelt at North Michigan, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Juniata at Susquehanna, 1 p.m. | FloSports

West Florida at Chowan, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Miles at Clark Atlanta, 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Assumption at St. Anselm, 1 p.m. | FloSports

New Haven at Southern Connecticut State, 1 p.m. | FloSports

American Worldwide at Bentley, 1 p.m. | FloSports

Salve Regina at Coast Guard, 1:30 p.m. | FloSports

Lindenwood at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at VMI, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Shorter at West Georgia, 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Fort Valley State at South Carolina State, ESPN+

Erskine at North Greenville, 2 p.m. | FloSports

Wayne State (MI) at Davenport, 2 p.m. | FloSports

West Texas A&M at Jap New Mexico, 2 p.m. | FloSports

Lenoir-Rhyne at Barton Faculty, 2 p.m. | FloSports

WPI at SUNY Maritime, 2 p.m. | FloSports

Central Michigan at Jap Michigan, 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Tulsa at Temple, 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Grand Valley State at Saginaw Valley State, 3 p.m. | FloSports

Mississippi Faculty at Valdosta State, 3 p.m. | FloSports

Mercer at Samford, 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at Murray State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Campbell at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Delaware at Richmond, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Elon at UAlbany, 3:30 p.m. | FloSports

Florida A&M at Jackson State, 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Tennessee State at Howard, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

No. 12 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+

NC State at California, 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Houston at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Hawaii at Washington State, 3:30 p.m. | The CW Community

Texas State at Outdated Dominion, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Kent State at Bowling Inexperienced, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Toledo at Northern Illinois, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at No. 25 Navy, 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Florida Atlantic at UTSA, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at Tulane, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at Utah Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Jap Kentucky at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Cal Poly at Idaho, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho State at Northern Arizona, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State at Portland State, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

La Verne at Claremont Mudd Scripps, 4 p.m. | FloSports

Southern Cal at Maryland, 4 p.m. | FS1

Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Wyoming at San Jose State, 4 p.m. | Mountain West Community

James Madison at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. | SECN

Lamar at Texas A&M-Commerce, 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at Incarnate Phrase, 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Marist at San Diego, 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Utah State, 5 p.m. | TruTV/Max

West Alabama at Delta State, 5 p.m. | FloSports

South Dakota at Youngstown State, 6 p.m. | ESPN+

UC Davis at Jap Washington, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Southern, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 8 LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Western Oregon at UT Permian Basin, 7 p.m. | FloSports

Benedict Faculty at Allen, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m. | FOX

Ball State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Arkansas State at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas, 7:30 p.m. | ABC/ESPN+

UCF at No. 9 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. | FOX

Iowa at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

North Texas at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Kentucky at Florida, 7:45 p.m. | SECN

No. 21 SMU at Stanford, 8 p.m. | ACCN

South Dakota State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Angelo State at Midwestern State, 8 p.m. | FloSports

Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 8 p.m. | FloSports

Colorado State at Air Drive, 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Weber State at Sacramento State, 9 p.m. | ESPN+

UNLV at Oregon State, 10 p.m. | The CW Community

TCU at Utah, 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Find out how to watch NCAAF video games in 2024:

NCAA soccer video games air throughout a variety of channels, from frequent cable networks together with the complete ESPN suite (that is ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Large Ten Community, SEC Community, ACC Community and extra.

Overwhelmed? You are not alone. Here is a breakdown of the platforms we suggest testing forward of the 2024 NCAA soccer season, in order that come recreation time, tuning into your favourite workforce’s video games might be as straightforward as merely turning on the TV….

(DirecTV) DirecTV Stream's Selection tier (at present $105.98/month with charges) will get you entry to all the same old soccer suspects: NFL Community, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Selection tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Community, Large Ten Community, SEC Community and loads of native RSNs. You will additionally get limitless Cloud DVR storage included in no matter DirecTV package deal you select.

Many native RSNs included

Limitless Cloud DVR Cons Price

ABC and ESPN at present not included Strive free at DirecTV

(Fubo) Fubo TV provides you entry to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100+ extra stay channels. Beginning at $80/month, the stay TV streaming service is unquestionably dear (however actually not the costliest choice on this listing), however gives almost each channel you will want to look at each the NCAA soccer season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

1000 hours of cloud DVR storage Strive free at Fubo

Each strategy to watch NCAAF video games this season: