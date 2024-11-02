Georgia State vs. UConn prediction, odds, spread: 2024 college football picks, bets by expert on 191-112 run

The UConn Huskies (5-3) are set to tackle the Georgia State Panthers (2-5) in a late season non-conference matchup on Friday evening at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The Huskies are 5-1 at dwelling, whereas the Panthers are 0-3 on the highway. UConn has gained 4 of its final 5 video games, together with a 17-10 win over Rice on Oct. 26. Georgia State is trying to snap a four-game dropping streak after falling 33-26 to Appalachian State in its final recreation. UConn is 4-3-1 and Georgia State is 2-5 towards the unfold this season.

Kickoff in East Hartford, Conn. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports activities Community. The Huskies are favored by 7 factors within the newest Georgia State vs. UConn odds by way of SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/below is 47.5 factors. Earlier than making any UConn vs. Georgia State picks, you could see the Week 10 school soccer predictions and betting recommendation from SportsLine’s Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, school soccer and DFS skilled for SportsLine, who has lined the NFL and school soccer for near a decade as a member of the Professional Soccer Writers of America. His background as a former school soccer All-American and NFL participant provides him a novel perspective when constructing his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the heartbeat of the faculty soccer panorama and has been cashing in large on sports activities betting apps for the final two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in school soccer the final two seasons, netting a whopping 71.1 items whereas posting a 191-112-3 report since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine skilled web page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anybody who adopted his picks is manner up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on UConn vs. Georgia State on Friday and simply revealed his school soccer picks and predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Listed below are the faculty soccer odds and betting strains for Georgia State vs. UConn:

Georgia State vs. UConn unfold: UConn -7

Georgia State vs. UConn over/below: 47.5 factors

Georgia State vs. UConn cash line: UConn -281, Georgia State +223

Georgia State vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Georgia State vs. UConn streaming: FuboTV (Attempt free of charge)

Why Georgia State can cowl

The Panthers have been extra environment friendly on offense with quarterback Zach Gibson working the present. The 6-foot-2 senior has began every of the final two video games, and GSU has been extra aggressive in each contests. For the season, Gibson has accomplished 41 of 60 passes for 433 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Panthers even have a pair of explosive go catchers that can check UConn’s secondary in extensive receiver Ted Hurst and tight finish Dorian Fleming. Hurst enters Friday’s matchup with 29 catches for 506 yards and 6 touchdowns. Fleming has 31 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns. See which staff to choose right here.

Why UConn can cowl

The Huskies have an opportunity to lock up bowl eligibility in entrance of their dwelling crowd on Friday evening. The win would cap off one of many higher turnarounds in school soccer, as this system went 3-9 in 2023. Head coach Jim Mora is in his third season on the job, and led the Huskies to a bowl recreation in 2022.

The Huskies have carried out properly on each side of the ball this season. Offensively, UConn has one of many higher speeding assaults within the nation, averaging 192.9 yards per recreation on the bottom. Defensively, the Huskies permit 325.5 whole yards per recreation, and have been significantly robust towards the go. See which staff to choose right here.

How you can make Georgia State vs. UConn picks

Kaylor has analyzed Georgia State vs. UConn from each angle and he is leaning Over on the purpose whole. He has additionally found a vital X-factor that has him leaping throughout one facet of the unfold. He is solely sharing what it’s, and which facet to again, at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Georgia State on Friday, and what vital X-factor makes one facet of the unfold a should again? Go to SportsLine now to see which facet of the unfold to leap on, all from the skilled who has profited $7,110 for $100 school soccer bettors since Week 1 of 2023 season, and discover out.