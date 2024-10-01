Georgetown Mourns the Passing of Alumnus and NBA Superstar Dikembe Mutombo

Observe: This story is creating and will probably be up to date with further reflections on Dikembe Mutombo’s life and legacy.

The Georgetown group mourns the lack of Dikembe Mutombo (C’91), who handed away on Sept. 30 on the age of 58 from mind most cancers. An All-American on the lads’s basketball staff at Georgetown and NBA Corridor of Fame participant, Mutombo devoted his life to philanthropic and humanitarian work to advocate for these in want.

“Dikembe Mutombo was the embodiment of the spirit of Georgetown,” stated Joseph Ferrara, Georgetown vice chairman and chief of workers to President John J. DeGioia. “From his prolific faculty {and professional} basketball careers to his tireless work in retirement to enhance the lives of these in want of higher well being and alternative, he lived Georgetown’s values in a manner we all the time will maintain with nice esteem and satisfaction.

“His passing is an incredible loss for the Georgetown group and certainly the USA, Congo, and in all places else the place he uplifted these round him. On behalf of President John J. DeGioia and the Georgetown group, I supply my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s household, pals, teammates and all who knew and beloved him.”

All through his life, Mutombo stayed concerned with Georgetown, together with as a member of the college’s Board of Administrators.

“Dikembe’s famend report of service to the world included service to Georgetown, as a member of our Board of Administrators from 2017 to 2023,” stated Board Chair Tom Reynolds (B’74). “He dropped at that work the expansiveness, humanity, and international perspective for which he was recognized in all of his endeavors. His impression on Georgetown as a scholar, athlete, alumnus and institutional chief was incalculable. We’re deeply grateful for his service and ship Rose and his youngsters our honest condolences.”

In three seasons on the Hilltop, Mutombo was a two-time All-Huge East choice and twice named Huge East Defensive Participant of the Yr. He helped seize one Huge East common season title and the 1989 Huge East Match title.

After Georgetown, Mutombo turned legendary for his defensive prowess in his 18 seasons within the NBA and gained 4 NBA Defensive Participant of the Yr Awards, culminating along with his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Corridor of Fame in 2015.

After retiring from the NBA, Mutombo turned a full-time advocate and ambassador with a objective of serving to individuals in want acquire entry to the well being providers and academic and financial alternatives essential to dwell higher lives and for his or her youngsters to develop into wholesome, productive members of their communities.

In 1997, he based the Dikembe Mutombo Basis, with a mission to enhance the well being, schooling and high quality of life for the individuals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In 2007, sponsored by the inspiration and named after Mutombo’s mom, the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital opened in Congo and has since handled almost 200,000 males, girls and kids.

Mutombo additionally served on the board of the Nationwide Structure Middle, Particular Olympics Worldwide, the CDC Basis and the Nationwide Board for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

In 2002, Mutombo was the inaugural recipient of Georgetown’s Samuel A. Halsey Jr. award, honoring Black alumni who show dedication and repair to the college and the broader group. In 2010, he obtained an honorary diploma from Georgetown and was the recipient of the 2010 John Thompson Jr. Legacy of a Dream Award, which was named after Mutombo’s coach at Georgetown and acknowledges a person or group that has demonstrated excellent service in Georgetown’s Jesuit custom of being individuals for others. In 2013 he obtained the Timothy S. Healy, S.J. Award from the GUAA for his excellent and exemplary group, public {and professional} service in assist of humanitarian causes and developments for the advantage of humanity.