George Russell disqualified from F1 Belgian GP, Hamilton handed the win | Motorsports News

George Russell was disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix after his Mercedes was discovered to be underweight following the race, handing victory to teammate Lewis Hamilton.

A technical report launched after the race on Sunday stated Russell’s automotive was discovered to be 1.5kg beneath the minimal weight restrict for automotive and driver mixed.

“Automotive 63 is disqualified from the race classification,” the stewards introduced in a press release.

“All different drivers transfer up within the classification,” they added.

The 26-year-old Briton began in sixth place on the grid earlier than edging Hamilton in second and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri who got here third.

Russell drove the 44-laps race with just one pit cease which led to him going 34 laps on his second set of tyres, a strategic determination taken in the course of the contest enabling him to take the lead and an surprising third profession victory.

“Heartbreaking,” Russell stated on social media.

“We got here in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race.

“We left all of it on the monitor at this time and I take satisfaction in crossing the road first.

“There shall be extra to return,” he added.

Russell’s automotive was initially weighed at 798kg, which is precisely on the minimal weight restrict for automotive and driver mixed.

However stewards discovered the automotive had not been absolutely drained of gas.

“The automotive was weighed once more on the FIA inside and outdoors scales and the burden was 796.5kg,” the assertion stated.

“The calibration of the inside and outside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.”

In consequence, Russell’s teammate Hamilton now takes the victory, the one hundred and fifth of his profession and second of the season.

Piastri takes second whereas Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc strikes on to the rostrum in third.