George Russell disqualified from Belgian Grand Prix for underweight car as Lewis Hamilton is promoted to winner

“The automobile was weighed once more on the FIA inside and outdoors scales and the burden was 796.5 kg. The calibration of the inside and outside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

“As that is 1.5 kg beneath the minimal weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which additionally needs to be revered always in the course of the competitors, I’m referring this matter to the stewards for his or her consideration.”

After being referred to the stewards, it was confirmed that Russell had been disqualified from the race. As such, Hamilton is promoted to P1, whereas Oscar Piastri now takes P2 and Charles Leclerc strikes as much as P3.

A doc launched following the stewards’ listening to acknowledged: “Throughout the listening to the staff consultant confirmed that the measurement is right and that each one required procedures have been carried out accurately. The staff additionally acknowledged that there have been no mitigating circumstances and that it was a real error by the staff.

“The stewards decide that Article 4.1 of the FIA Components 1 Technical Rules

has been breached and due to this fact the usual penalty for such an infringement

must be utilized.”