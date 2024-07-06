George R.R. Martin on ‘Brilliant’ Addition to House of the Dragon Season 2

[This story contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season two, episodes one and two.]

George R.R. Martin has nothing however excessive reward for season two of HBO’s Home of the Dragon to date, particularly a brand new four-legged character.

The creator and producer not too long ago took to his private weblog to share his evaluate of the preliminary episodes of the Sport of Thrones prequel sequence’ new season. He additionally recalled touring the present’s “spectacular” set at England’s Leavesden Studios in November.

“I’ve visited actual castles that didn’t look half as imposing because the Crimson Preserve and Dragonstone did. And so they have been HUGE,” Martin wrote. “I additionally received a sneak peak on the first two episodes of season 2 [“A Son for a Son” and “Rhaenyra the Cruel”]. What an effective way to start out the season. The directing was very good. Sport of Thrones veteran Alan Taylor directed the primary episode, and Clare Kilner the second. Each of them did an impressive job. And I can’t say sufficient concerning the performing. Emma D’Arcy has solely one line in ‘A Son for a Son,’ however they accomplish that a lot with their eyes and their face that they completely dominate the episode; her grief for her slain son is palpable. Tom Glynn-Carney brings Aegon alive in methods we now have not seen earlier than; he’s greater than a villain right here, he reveals us the king’s rage, his ache, his fears and doubts. His humanity.”

The prolific creator continued to commend the performers, including, “Rhys Ifans has been splendid as Otto Hightower each time he has been on display, however he exceeded himself in ‘Rhaenyra the Merciless.”’ His scene with King Aegon and Criston Cole after the ratcatchers are hanged simply crackles with wit, rigidity, drama, a efficiency that cries out for awards consideration. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Eve Greatest, and the opposite regulars have been fantastic as properly. The Tittensor twins have been terrific because the Kingsuard twins, and their climactic swordfight is correct up there with the Mountain and the Crimson Viper of Dorne, and Brienne’s combat with Jaime Lannister. And Phia Saban gave a wrenching, highly effective, heart-breaking efficiency as Helaena Targaryen, Aegon’s doomed, haunted queen and mom to his youngsters. Saban’s efficiency is particularly noteworthy; little or no of what she brings to the half was in my supply materials.”

Nonetheless, it was a brand new character that showrunner Ryan Condal added into the second season that notably caught out to Martin: a canine.

“I’m… ahem… not often a fan of screenwriters including characters to the supply materials when adapting a narrative. Particularly not when the supply materials is mine. However that canine was sensible,” he mentioned of the canine companion that didn’t seem within the present’s supply materials, Hearth & Blood. “I used to be ready to hate Cheese, however I hated him much more when he kicked that canine. And later, when the canine say at his toes, gazing up… that rattling close to broke my coronary heart. Such a little bit factor… such a little bit canine… however his presence, the few brief moments he was on display, gave the ratcatcher a lot humanity. Human beings are such complicated creatures. The silent presence of that canine reminded us that even the worst of males, the vile and the venal, can love and be liked. I want I’d considered that canine. I didn’t, however another person did. I’m glad of that.”

The primary three episodes of Home of the Dragon season two are at present streaming in Max, with episode 4 set to debut on HBO Sunday.