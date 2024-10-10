George Kittle’s Wife Claire Kittle Has No Problem Being Called a ‘WAG’

Claire Kittle is excess of simply the spouse of a soccer star, however she has no downside being labeled a WAG.

Kittle, 30, has been married to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle since April 2019 and he or she embraces the sporty acronym, which stands for Wives and Girlfriends, most frequently used to explain the companions {of professional} athletes.

“It’s a brief and fast time period, you understand?” stated Kittle, who spoke to Us Weekly through her partnership with Gatorade Hydration Booster. “What else would have the identical impact? It form of works!”

In 2010, the Equalities and Human Rights Fee criticized the time period WAG as “sexist,” “derogatory” and stated it was continuously used to “pejoratively goal a gaggle of ladies.”

Kittle referenced the E! actuality collection WAGS, which premiered in 2015 and adopted a forged {of professional} athletes’ wives and girlfriends. It additionally spawned the spinoffs WAGS Miami and WAGS Atlanta.

“Understandably so, [the term] form of has a connotation round it due to the collection,” Kittle stated. “It was like a drama collection. My expertise has not been like that. Particularly not right here.”

Kittle has developed a tight-knit neighborhood with the opposite wives contained in the 49ers group, together with Kristin Juszczyk, the spouse of fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Olivia Culpo, the spouse of operating again Christian McCaffrey.

“It’s unbelievable right here,” Kittle gushed. “That is our eighth yr, which is simply uncommon in itself to have him play for one crew for his total profession to this point. We’re simply so blessed and grateful to be a part of this group. They are surely high within the NFL and also you’ll hear that throughout the board from different households, too.”

On the subject of WAGs across the NFL, Kittle stated there may be “completely not” a rivalry between the 49ers crew and the Chiefs’ group in Kansas Metropolis, which incorporates Taylor Swift and her rising bunch of soccer pals.

“Ladies are extra concerned in sports activities. They’re extra focused on what’s occurring,” Kittle famous. “That’s nice for all events. I’m enormous on empowering girls. We will all be nice, we are able to all achieve success.”

Though, Kittle joked, “Until we play towards them, then it’s a special story.”

To get herself prepared for sport day, Kittle has partnered with Gatorade Hydration Booster to verify she’s prepared to fulfill the second.

“It’s a handy little packet filled with electrolytes and nutritional vitamins,” she defined. “It makes staying hydrated actually, actually easy. Particularly on the go, you possibly can put it in your purse. Or put it in your bag if you’re touring. I’m loving it.”