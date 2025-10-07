George Clooney worried about raising kids in Hollywood culture environment

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to raising his family with wife, Amal, George Clooney much prefers life away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

In a new interview with Esquire, the Academy Award-winning actor and director – who shares 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with his wife of 11 years – opened up about his life in France and explained why they chose to uproot their family to the countryside.

“You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.”

“I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life,” he continued. “France – they kind of don’t give a s— about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

The couple has homes all around the world, including Italy, England and a property near Clooney’s family in Kentucky.

During an interview with The New York Times earlier this year, Clooney got candid about embracing the quieter life outside the city.

“Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life,” he told the outlet. “Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things.”

In July, Amal detailed how she protects her family’s privacy while constantly being in the spotlight.

“Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult,” Amal told Glamour . “But that’s also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone’s phones away!”

“It’s important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange,” she explained.

While being a mom of twins, Amal admitted that it’s vital to protect her brood.

“I would say becoming a parent means you’re more troubled by some of the intrusions. So, we do the best we can to minimize any impact on our children. We don’t put our children out there; we’ve never put their photo out there or anything like that.”

