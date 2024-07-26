DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 9-year-old boy in Durham.

The Durham Police Division stated Geon King was final seen carrying a black hoodie and sweatpants. He’s described as Black, about 4 ft, 10 inches tall, having brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 100 kilos.

Police stated Geon was final seen along with his organic mom 33-year-old Mariah King. She is described as Black, about 5 ft 4 inches tall, weighing 140 kilos. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mariah King was final seen carrying grey sweatpants and a black crop prime, and her hair in a bun.

Mariah and Geon left a house on foot within the 200 block of South Benjamine Road at round 6 p.m.

When you have any info relating to this case, name the Durham Police Division instantly at (919) 475-2511, or name 911 or* HP.