General Hospital’s Doug Sheehan Dead at 75

Normal Hospital star Doug Sheehan died on the age of 75.

Sheehan died at his residence in Huge Horn, Wyoming, on June 29, the Kane Funeral House introduced by way of its web site. His spouse, Cate Abert, was with him when he handed away.

A number of followers took to social media to mourn the actor following information of his loss of life. “Very unhappy information,” one consumer wrote by way of X on Monday, July 8. “Liked him as Joe. Ben & Val had some candy moments however I used to be at all times wanting Gary & Val. We’re shedding too many beloved cleaning soap vets.”

No different particulars have been shared. A explanation for loss of life has but to be revealed.

Sheehan made his small display screen performing debut in an episode of Charlie’s Angels in 1978. The next yr, he grew to become a sequence common on Normal Hospital, the place he portrayed Joe Kelly.

Whereas showing on the long-running medical drama from 1979 to 1982, Sheehan’s character was linked to Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) and Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman).

He earned a Daytime Emmy Nomination for Excellent Actor in a Supporting Position in a Daytime Drama Collection for his efficiency in 1982.

After finishing a number of years with Normal Hospital, Sheehan turned to Knots Touchdown. He portrayed reporter Ben Gibson in additional than 100 episodes from 1983 to 1988. His character grew to become the second husband of Valene Ewing (Joan Van Ark.)

Sheehan landed a gig as Brian Harper in Day by Day, which aired for 2 seasons on NBC. The sequence, which ran from 1988 to 1989, centered round Brian and Kate Harper (Linda Kelsey) and their son, Ross (Christopher Daniel Barnes.)

Sheehan made appearances in different exhibits, together with the Clueless tv sequence the place he starred as Cher’s father Mel Horowitz from 1997 to 1999. (He changed Michael Lerner after the primary season of the present, which featured faces together with Rachel Blanchard, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Sprint and Donald Faison.)

He additionally performed Edward Spellman, the daddy of Melissa Joan Hart’s Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, for 2 episodes. (The sitcom adopted Sabrina as she navigated highschool and her powers as a witch and in the end got here to an in depth in April 2003.)

Sheehan additionally dabbled in movie, having roles within the 1979 film 10, the 1982 movie Victor/Victoria and 1995’s Cops n Roberts.

His remaining performing gig was in 2003, showing for an episode of What I Like About You. (The WB sitcom aired for 4 seasons from 2002 to 2006 and starred Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth.)

As for his private life, NBC reported that Sheehan was married to Abert from 1981 till his loss of life final month.