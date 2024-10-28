General Hospital Weekly Spoilers Oct 28-Nov 1: Drew Outed, Anna Pleads & Sam’s Lost

Normal Hospital spoilers October 28 through November 1 see Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) busted and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) scrambling to make issues proper. Additionally, the destiny of Sam McCall is dire. Kelly Monaco’s ultimate phrases have been already spoken on GH.

Monday on GH, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) argues with Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). Now, although, she’s Sasha Scorpio. And it appears to be like like she’s not down for cousin loving. She’s livid that Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) lied about her dad all these years. However Cody appears to wish to follow Sasha.

In the meantime on Normal Hospital, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) works with Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). They’ve a brand new mission. It’s doubtless tied to Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). The villain’s on his technique to Port Charles. Anna wants to search out Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). She’s upset she let him depart city with Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez).

Now, Anna promised Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) that she’ll get Chatlotte again. Anna turns to Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) for assist. Additionally on Normal Hospital, Drew’s shocked as Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) hits with dangerous information. And Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) hopes Steven Webber (Scott Reeves) can take Heather Webber (Alley Mills) out of city. Plus, Laura is shocked to see Heather out of Pentonville Jail.

Tuesday’s Normal Hospital has Nina giving Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) recommendation. Little doubt, it’s about Drew and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). And Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) will get leverage. That leaved Michael shocked. Is Drew’s secret out?

On GH, Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) has a chat with Laura that’s intense. And Holly and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) speak enterprise. Wednesday’s spoilers trace at hassle for Sam.

Cody confides in Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Little doubt, about Sasha and Holly. And Drew reassures somebody. Additionally on Normal Hospital, Dante and Rocco Falconeri (Finn Francis Carr) get right into a heart-to-heart speak. And Sasha lets one thing slip.

As November sweeps start on Thursday’s Normal Hospital, Chase (Josh Swickard) congratulates somebody. And we see Cody strike a deal. Then, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) plots with Ned. In the meantime, Michael strategizes as effectively. Willow comes to a decision that adjustments her life.

Then, on Friday, Normal Hospital spoilers present Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi) argues with Molly Lansing (Kristen Vaganos). And neither visited Sam earlier than her surgical procedure. We’ll see Rocco consumed by guilt. And Dante wants his dad Sonny.

Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) creeping round throughout Sam’s surgical procedure provides to the stress. And he might but play a job in Sam’s loss of life. In casting information, Jens Austin Astrup joins the GH forged as Kai, Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) new man.