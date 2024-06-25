General Hospital Weekly Spoilers June 24-28: Carly Rages at Jason!

Normal Hospital spoilers present that Finn (Michael Easton) is struggling. And Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright) is desperately making an attempt to unravel issues, probably making issues worse. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) spends high quality time along with his sons, and there’s motion with Cody Bell and Mac Scorpio.

On Monday’s episode, Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) search authorized recommendation, probably from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). In the meantime on Normal Hospital, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) points an ultimatum, most definitely to Finn. Carly considers a dangerous transfer involving Jagger Cates, and Ava Jerome (Maura West) faces harsh criticism.

Because the week continues, Carly opens as much as Brennan (Charles Measure), Jason discusses Jake Webber (Hudson West) with Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst), and Finn suffers a setback. Wednesday brings fury for Ava and unhealthy information from Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Because the drama unfolds, count on surprises, revelations, exhausting questions, huge selections, and showdowns. Keep tuned to the ABC cleaning soap opera for these and extra Normal Hospital spoilers.

