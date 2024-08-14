General Hospital Weekly Spoilers: Jason Hits the Jackpot

Common Hospital weekly spoilers present Jason Morgan on a mission and he finds what he’s in search of in the course of the week of August 12-16, 2024.

In the meantime, somebody makes a shocking transfer whereas one other will get upsetting information on GH. Take a look at the newest spoilers for the ABC sudsfest.

Common Hospital Weekly Spoilers: Jason Morgan Strikes Gold

GH weekly spoilers see Jason Morgan bonding with Sonny Corinthos. Then, he’s on the hunt for solutions. Later, he provides Sonny an replace. Little question, he’s trying into who sabotaged Sonny by changing his meds with a placebo.

Then, Jason uncovers somebody beautiful. So, he would possibly be taught the reality that Valentin Cassadine is behind the medicine catastrophe. However, he could discover out it was Ava Jerome.

Maybe, the Common Hospital pharmacist, Clark Clement, provides Ava up. If that’s the case, she’s in serious trouble and certain gained’t have for much longer to reside on Common Hospital.

GH Weekly Spoilers: John Makes Stunning Transfer

Whereas Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) helps Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) hatches a brand new plan. And he explains it to somebody — seemingly Ava Jerome (Maura West). Later, he makes an sudden arrest.

Maybe, it’s Clark Clement (Philip Cass), the pharmacist Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), and Ava coerced. Later, Sonny extends a suggestion. Then, Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi) faces a troublesome choice and Sonny makes her a promise.

In the meantime, on Common Hospital, TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) and Molly Lansing Davis (Kristen Vaganos) make a selection that leaves them heartbroken. Elsewhere, Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright) provides Ava a warning.

Common Hospital Subsequent Week Spoilers: Laura on Excessive Alert

Elsewhere, on GH, Laura Spencer Collins (Genie Francis) will get a telephone name that upsets her. Almost certainly, it entails her son, Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), and will set the stage for his return. In the meantime, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is frantic.

Then, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) tries to rescue somebody. Later, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) lashes out at her husband, Mac Scorpio (John J. York). Moreover, on Common Hospital, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) bonds with Violet Finn (Jophielle Love).

Then, she teaches Cody a lesson. Elsewhere, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) provides Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) good recommendation. Later, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) confesses to one thing. Maybe, about her kiss with Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Then, Michael points a surprising invitation on Common Hospital.

Little question, to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). In the meantime, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) confides in Giovanni Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza). Anticipate the sudden this week on GH. Tune in to see what Jason Morgan discovers on the ABC daytime drama. It’s certain to be explosive.

