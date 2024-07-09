General Hospital Weekly Promo: Sasha Discovers Shocking Scandal

Common Hospital spoilers discover Sasha Gilmore in a tough scenario when she witnesses a surprising scandal within the new GH weekly promo.

In the meantime, somebody drops a large reality bomb whereas one other makes a harmful transfer on the ABC daytime drama.

Common Hospital Spoilers: Sasha Gilmore Shocked

This week, on GH, Sasha Gilmore is at what appears to be like just like the Quartermaine mansion, most probably, for the Fourth of July fireworks. Then, she is stopped in her tracks when she spots one thing scandalous and might’t consider her eyes.

Judging by the promo, it appears to be like as if she catches her good good friend, Willow Tait, in an intimate second with Drew Cain. This is smart as a result of one of many official Common Hospital spoilers for this week says that Willow makes an impulsive choice — she most likely kisses Drew.

Little question, it has appeared like there was some type of sparks between them for a while now. After all, Drew has been like a father determine to Willow, particularly throughout her Leukemia battle.

However since she has recovered, their connection appears to have shifted from familial to one thing deeper. And it seems that their relationship will take a pointy flip quickly. If the powers that be go this route, it’s certain to trigger chaos.

Willow is married to Michael Corinthos on Common Hospital. Plus, Drew is Michael’s uncle. On high of that, Drew is secretly sleeping with Willow’s mom, Nina Reeves. Now, Sasha will probably be confronted with a particularly tough choice.

Does she inform Michael, her ex-boyfriend, and shut good friend, what she noticed, or stay loyal to Willow? Later, Drew launches his marketing campaign for Congress. Certainly, it appears that evidently a number of storylines blow up this week.

Cody Comes Clear on GH

Whereas Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) struggles with what she sees on Common Hospital, her new love curiosity, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), lastly does the correct factor. First, he tells Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) that he has been mendacity to her and her household for fairly a while.

Then, he approaches Mac Scorpio (John J. York). So, it appears to be like like he lastly tells Mac and the remainder of the Scorpios that he’s a part of their household as a result of he’s Mac’s son. Little question, they’ll be offended due to his lies. However, as soon as the mud settles, they’ll possible embrace him as a part of the household.

Later, Sasha opens as much as Cody. So, she may inform him what she uncovers so she doesn’t have to hold the burden alone. Later, Cody discovers he has one thing in frequent with Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). Maybe, they speak in confidence to one another about their questionable selections.

Anna Makes Dangerous Transfer on Common Hospital

Elsewhere, on GH, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) snoops by means of Valentin Cassadine‘s (James Patrick Stuart) home once more. This time, she tells her accomplice, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), that she is on her manner again to Valentin’s home.

Moreover, she declares that she’s going to stroll out together with his satellite tv for pc telephone hoping to search out proof that he’s working Pikeman Safety. Nonetheless, chances are high, Valentin will catch her within the act on Common Hospital.

Little question, GH is blazin this week. Don’t miss a minute to see what Sasha Gilmore does with the surprising discovery she makes on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

