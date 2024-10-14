General Hospital Weekly Promo: Dante Gets a Miracle

Basic Hospital spoilers new weekly promo finds Dante Falconeri overjoyed when he will get the miracle he’s been hoping for — but it surely could be too late.

In the meantime, somebody will get an unwelcome shock whereas one other is in serious trouble on the ABC daytime drama.

Basic Hospital Spoilers: Dante Falconeri Will get Unbelievable Information on Lulu Spencer

This week’s new Basic Hospital promo confirms Dante Falconeri will get the information his household’s been determined for. Developing, Elizabeth Webber excitedly publicizes they’ve discovered a donor match for Lulu Spencer. Little question, Dante shall be past relieved.

Nonetheless, it may not be quickly sufficient as a result of Lulu takes a flip for the more severe this week. A health care provider calls out that she’s crashing as Dante appears on in horror on Basic Hospital. They might all lose Lulu proper as her miracle comes by way of.

Sasha Will get Terrible Shock – GH Spoilers

Whereas Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) provides Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) the information about Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins), another person will get a large shock.

Quickly, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) opens the entrance door of the Quartermaine mansion and is visibly shaken. She asks whoever’s on the door what they’re doing there. Likelihood is, it’s her terrible mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs).

Some time again, on Basic Hospital, she robbed Sasha blind and almost bought her killed. So, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) ran her out of city. So if she is again in Port Charles, she has a goal on her again.

Nonetheless, latest spoilers say that Sasha receives information that can alter her life. So, Gladys might be again to ship the information. In fact, it might be somebody completely different. However judging by Sasha’s response, it’s doubtless grasping Gladys.

Sonny Stopped Simply in Time on Basic Hospital

Later, on GH, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) rushes into the PCPD. He calls for to know why he wasn’t notified of latest proof that might clear his shopper, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

In fact, Commissioner Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) shall be dismayed. She and District Lawyer Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) hoped to get a confession out of Sonny.

That approach, they might clear Alexis and put Sonny away on Basic Hospital. Now, it appears like they are going to each stroll away free. Elsewhere, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) walks into Curtis Ashford‘s (Donnell Turner) workplace at Aurora Media.

She says he advised her to depart Heather Webber‘s (Alley Mills) case alone — however she didn’t. Certainly, he appears apprehensive and can doubtless freak out if she admits she tampered with Heather’s blood check outcomes.

To make issues worse, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) simply came upon and can most doubtless use it to blackmail Portia Robinson.

GH is thrilling this week. Tune in day by day to see Dante Falconeri discover out if Lulu will survive lengthy sufficient to get her transplant on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

