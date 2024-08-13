General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Makes Life-Changing Choice

Basic Hospital early weekly spoilers verify Willow Tait decides that can change every little thing through the week of August 12-16, 2024, on GH. Try the most recent spoilers for the ABC sudser.

Basic Hospital Early Weekly Spoilers: Willow Tait Confesses

GH weekly spoilers see Willow Tait making a surprising transfer. At the moment, she’s having a tough time preventing her emotions for Drew Cain Quartermaine. Quickly, Willow makes a giant choice and it’ll alter her life.

So, she might very effectively select to inform her husband, Michael Corinthos, concerning the kiss she shared with Drew. However, the choice she makes might be to get even nearer to Drew on Basic Hospital.

They could quickly find yourself in mattress collectively, particularly if he decides to go on that enterprise journey with him. Later, she makes a confession. So, she would possibly fess as much as Michael. In that case, her marriage might be over for good.

GH Early Version Spoilers: Anna Makes Stunning Discovery

Whereas Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) considers telling Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) the reality about her kiss with Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison), one other storyline heats up. Quickly, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) realizes one thing.

She is trying into who switched Sonny Corinthos‘ (Maurice Benard) bipolar treatment with placebos. So, he would possibly notice that it was Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) who initially tampered with them.

Elsewhere, on Basic Hospital, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) takes Michael’s recommendation. Additionally, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) learns a lesson from Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). Then, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) panics and Cody tries to rescue somebody.

Maybe, it’s Mac Scorpio (John J. York) as a result of later, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) goes off on him. Elsewhere, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) has a heart-to-heart with Maxie. Plus, Mayor Laura Spencer Collins (Genie Francis) will get an upsetting cellphone name.

Basic Hospital Weekly Spoilers: Carly in for a Shock

Additionally, on GH, Carly receives an enormous shock. Chances are high, it entails Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure). Later, she runs into Ava Jerome (Maura West) and offers her a warning and a bit of her thoughts.

Then, Sonny opens as much as Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Additionally, he makes somebody a suggestion. Moreover, on Basic Hospital, Jason provides Sonny an replace. Later Jason finds what he’s searching for.

Then, John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) carries out a brand new plan and makes a stunning arrest. In the meantime, Kristina Corinthos (Kate Mansi) makes a tough choice.

Later, Sonny makes Krissy a promise. GH is wildly compelling this week. Don’t miss a minute to see if Willow Tait does one thing she will be able to’t take again on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

