General Hospital Spoilers Weekly Promo: Anna Caught Red-Handed!

Common Hospital spoilers new weekly promo finds Anna Devane caught by Valentin Cassadine and he could by no means forgive her. In the meantime, A stunning secret causes chaos, and a well-known face returns to the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Common Hospital Spoilers: Valentin Catches Anna Devane

This week, on GH, Anna Devane leaves Valentin Cassadine’s home and meets up along with her accomplice, Jason Morgan as they deliberate. Jason asks her if she received Val’s satellite tv for pc cellphone.

Certainly, it seems to be like she did as a result of later, Valentin is frantically looking out his bookcase for it. Then, he’s face-to-face with Anna once more and he asks her what she’s accomplished.

After that, the promo reveals one thing loading on a pc. Little doubt, the contents of Val’s cellphone. Then it flashes to somebody kicking within the entrance door of Valentin’s home on Common Hospital.

Most definitely, it’s Jason. If not, it’s probably John “Jagger” Cates and the FBI. So, there’s an opportunity Valentin might be busted because the chief of Pikeman this week. That’s, until Anna helps him make a break for it — she could even take off with him.

Charlotte Cassadine Resurfaces on GH

To complicate issues even additional for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Valentin Cassadine‘s (James Patrick Stuart) daughter, Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez), returns this week.

The final time Charlotte was round, she didn’t need Anna wherever close to her “Papa.” Moreover, she wished Anna out of city. She was away at boarding faculty in Switzerland.

However now, she’s again on Common Hospital and which may be a shock to Valentin. Most definitely he’s not anticipating her. In fact, that can make issues much more intense if he’s uncovered this week.

However there’s a good likelihood that Anna will return on her take care of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and assist Val. In that case, it might get her on Charlotte’s good facet once more and the three of them might even go away Port Charles collectively.

Nina Rages at Drew on Common Hospital

In the meantime, on GH, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) spills the beans to her mom, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), that she and Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) kissed on the Fourth of July.

Little doubt, Nina seems to be damage and livid. Later, Drew is in Nina’s workplace at Crimson Journal and she or he hauls off and smacks him within the face as laborious as she will. Certainly, she is furious with him on Common Hospital.

She most probably thinks that Drew pressured or took benefit of Willow. And to make issues worse, Nina was catching emotions for Drew. Then he went and kissed her daughter. So, she probably feels betrayed in addition to protecting of Willow.

Elsewhere, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) seems to be distraught and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) fears the worst. GH is completely riveting this week. Tune in day by day to see how Anna Devane reacts when Valentin places her on the spot on the ABC daytime drama.

Get all the newest Common Hospital spoilers and updates day by day from Cleaning soap Filth.