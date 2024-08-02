General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Flips the Script on Ava & Jagger!

Within the newest developments of Common Hospital on ABC, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is seen off his meds. However he’s decided to show issues round. Whereas aiming to foil Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) custody case, he additionally has his sights set on taking down FBI agent John Cates (Adam Harrington), also called Jagger.

Regardless of his wavering psychological state, Sonny hatches a daring plan that might probably flip the tables on his adversaries. And Sonny’s plans contain spying on Ava and Jagger. He intends to make use of incriminating proof towards them. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) has already lodged a criticism towards Jagger’s overstepping. And Sonny’s revelations might additional jeopardize Jagger’s profession and Ava’s custody case.

So, his son Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and daughter Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) caught within the crossfire. And Sonny appears to be teetering between a strategic method and a violent outburst on Common Hospital. Because the plot thickens, viewers are left questioning if Sonny will stick with his plans or fall again into violent tendencies. The present’s viewership stays desperate to see how Sonny’s selections will form the way forward for Jagger, Ava, and the mob boss himself.

Get all of your day by day Common Hospital spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Filth. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!