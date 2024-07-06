General Hospital Sonny Headed to Prison 5 Reasons He’d be Convicted!

Within the newest episode of Common Hospital, the notorious Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) continues to elude the grasp of justice, regardless of his intensive prison observe report.

The plot thickens as an incident unfolds that would lastly see Sonny sentenced to Pentonville. The storyline highlights 5 lively crimes dedicated by Sonny that would land him in jail, together with the homicide of AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan), and his involvement with Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Sonny’s reckless prison conduct doesn’t cease at homicide. He has additionally violently attacked Dex Heller in public, dedicated tried homicide on Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), and been concerned in an unlawful arms deal. The looming risk of future crimes additionally hangs within the air, with Ava and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) pushing him to the sting on GH.

Regardless of the mounting proof in opposition to him, Sonny’s freedom stays intact because of his lawyer, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy). With Diane probably planning an madness protection as a result of Sonny’s manipulated medicines, the longer term stays unsure for this infamous mob boss. The query stays: will Sonny lastly pay for his crimes, or will he proceed to stroll free?

Get all of your each day Common Hospital spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Filth and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!