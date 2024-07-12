General Hospital Shocker: Willow Crosses the Line

Normal Hospital predictions suspect Willow Tait‘s marriage to Michael Corinthos could quickly crumble as soon as her stunning betrayal involves gentle on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Willow Tait & Drew Cain Elevate Suspicions on Normal Hospital

For some time now, on GH, Willow Tait has appeared smitten with ex-Navy Seal Drew Cain (now Quartermaine). In fact, it was harmless sufficient at first. She was past grateful that he helped save her life whereas she was dying of Leukemia.

He even walked her down the aisle at her and Michael Corinthos’ marriage ceremony. Certainly it was virtually like he was a father determine to her on Normal Hospital. He’s her uncle-in-law in any case. Additionally, Drew appears to assume Willow walks on water.

Particularly since he introduced her on board along with his New Tomorrow challenge. They’re all the time fawning over one another. Even Michael seen when Willow sang Drew’s praises when he first advised them he was working for Congress.

Now, their dynamic has simply shifted dramatically since Willow’s impulsive transfer on Normal Hospital. They’re each realizing there are robust emotions underneath the floor that they seemingly didn’t even know had been there.

Willow’s Stunning Transfer on GH

Not too long ago, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) was having a deep dialog with Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison). Then, she received swept up within the second and kissed him. Nevertheless, it wasn’t a fast, hasty kiss on Normal Hospital.

It was sluggish sufficient that they each had time to cease themselves. However they didn’t as a result of they didn’t wish to. In fact, Willow felt horrible about the entire ordeal and she or he reminded Drew of how a lot she loves her hubby, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

Certainly, Drew is aware of that. Nevertheless, he did inform Willow that underneath completely different circumstances, he thinks they may have one thing particular. Clearly, Willow shares the sentiment. However, she’s dedicated to Michael.

They’re each adamant that the kiss was a mistake. It won’t change something and can by no means occur once more. Nevertheless, what they don’t know is that somebody is aware of concerning the kiss — Willow’s shut good friend, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson).

Normal Hospital Prediction: “Millow” Marriage Crumbles

Willow is determined to maintain Michael from discovering out that she shared a kiss with Drew. However, to date, she’s unaware that her bestie, Sasha, noticed the entire thing. In fact, Sasha hates being on this state of affairs.

She’s shut with Michael and Willow and doesn’t wish to harm both of them. However now, she’s caught with this secret and torn between doing the best factor and being loyal to Willow. As a result of Sasha is aware of the reality, seemingly, it gained’t keep a secret for lengthy.

Chances are high, she’ll do what’s proper and inform Michael. Then, Drew and Willow can have a lot explaining to do on Normal Hospital. In fact, Michael will likely be livid and really feel betrayed by his spouse and uncle.

There could also be no getting back from this for “Millow”. Additionally, there’s a spark between Willow and hunky Drew and so they clearly have emotions for one another. So, they’ll most certainly be unable to maintain their fingers off one another. In that case, that might destroy Willow’s new relationship along with her mother, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Plus, it’ll put Nina at odds with Drew once more.

Certainly, it appears that evidently Willow and her marriage are on borrowed time as her secret is bound to blow up ultimately. GH is stuffed with shocks and surprises. Don’t miss it to see if Willow Tait can salvage her marriage on the ABC sudser.

Get all the newest Normal Hospital spoilers and updates each day from Cleaning soap Grime.