General Hospital Shocker: Huge Lulu Spencer News

Normal Hospital fan-fave Lulu Spencer is making waves after a stunning announcement that dropped two bombs directly. Quickly, large adjustments are coming to the ABC daytime drama.

Lulu Spencer Waking Up on Normal Hospital!

Just lately, on GH, it has been wanting like Lulu Spencer may get up from her coma quickly. In a current episode, her mother, Laura Spencer Collins, and her ex-husband, Dante Falconeri, went to go to her within the long-term care facility.

It was fairly an emotional go to and led to many suspicions that Lulu could presumably awaken in the end. Now, we all know she is, in truth, coming again onto the Normal Hospital scene.

Certainly, that is wonderful information. It’s been 4 lengthy years since Lulu fell into her coma. Her household and pals want her to return residence and so do her followers. Sadly, she is going to look a bit totally different shifting ahead.

GH Shocker: Lulu Recast Confirmed!

Whereas the information of legacy character Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) lastly popping out of her coma is great, unhappy information rapidly follows.

The character’s being recast, so Emme will now not be enjoying Lulu. Just lately, rumors had been circulating however then, she confirmed on her social media that the character is certainly, being recast.

She went on to say that she could be very disenchanted with the selection GH is making however can be glad to lastly get some closure. Moreover, she is grateful that her time on Normal Hospital introduced so many great individuals into her life.

Little doubt, Emme will do unbelievable issues going ahead. Additionally, it’s excellent timing for Lulu to awaken as her brother Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), is on his means residence and can pop up any day now.

Normal Hospital Prediction: Julie Berman Returns?

The information that Emme Rylan won’t be reprising the position of Lulu begs the query, will Julie Berman return to the position? Lengthy-time GH followers know that Julie was the unique grownup Lulu.

It appears odd that Normal Hospital would carry Lulu again onto canvas and never go along with one of many two actresses who’ve a historical past on the present. After all, they may actually go along with somebody brand-new.

However it will likely be shocking in the event that they go that route. Regardless of who performs the character, it’ll be great to have Lulu on our screens once more. Little doubt, her mom, Laura Spencer Collins (Genie Francis), might be overjoyed, as will her youngsters.

After all, her ex, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), may even be ecstatic. Nonetheless, it may also carry some drama for him. At present, he’s in a loving and steady relationship with Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco).

However, he has no concept that proper earlier than Lulu collapsed, she was about to inform him she was nonetheless in love with him. So, it’ll be attention-grabbing to see if he learns that info and what he’ll do with it.

All in all, it’s distinctive information that Lulu is making her return. GH is exploding today. Don’t miss a second to see the unbelievable return of Lulu Spencer and discover out who might be portraying her on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

