General Hospital: Ric Back to Avenge Molly’s Loss – Targets Sonny?

Within the newest episodes of Common Hospital, the tragic demise of Molly Lansing (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ Ashford’s (Tajh Bellow) child has left viewers heartbroken. The storyline additionally sees Molly’s surrogate sister, Kristina Davis (Kate Mansi), in essential situation.

As tensions escalate, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) is about to make a highly-anticipated return to the present. This comes amidst an explosive confrontation between Kristina and Ava Jerome (Maura West). And it in a stunning accident on Common Hospital.

Common Hospital: Extra Character Returns

Followers of the cleaning soap opera are additionally anticipating the return of different beloved characters together with Bryan Craig as Morgan Corinthos, Emma Samms as Holly Sutton. Additionally Jonathan Jackson as Fortunate Spencer. Nonetheless, some viewers are pissed off on the seemingly countless parade of returning characters, arguing that the present’s present forged is already overcrowded.

Regardless of these issues, many are eagerly awaiting the upcoming storyline developments. Particularly these involving Ric Lansing. His return guarantees so as to add additional layers of complexity to the unfolding drama, significantly in his interactions with half-brother Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Whether or not these returns will increase the present’s rankings stays to be seen.

