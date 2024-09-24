General Hospital Predictions: Drew Blackmail & Sam’s Danger Dive

Basic Hospital predictions for the upcoming week are juicy! Primarily based on current episodes and official ABC cleaning soap spoilers, it seems like Drew Cain Quartermaine may be dealing with blackmail, Sam McCall might be in severe hazard, and Sonny Corinthos might have a goal on his again.

Basic Hospital Predictions: Fortunate Spencer’s Liver Injury?

Basic Hospital predictions have a look at Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and his potential liver injury. After a brutal beating whereas being held captive by Sidwell (Carlo Rota), there’s an opportunity his liver was broken. This might imply he gained’t be capable to donate to his sister, Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins), who desperately wants a transplant. With Lulu’s well being deteriorating, Fortunate may return dwelling solely to search out it’s too late to avoid wasting her.

Subsequent, we’ve bought Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen). Portia might have tampered with Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) blood take a look at to maintain her in jail, however she’s apprehensive Brad will catch on. Each have causes to need Heather locked up, so they could find yourself overlaying for one another.

Now, let’s discuss Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). She’s decided to dive for the gun that might exonerate her mom, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), regardless that police divers couldn’t discover it.

However with Kelly Monaco exiting Basic Hospital, Sam’s heroic act might value her life. There’s an opportunity she may find yourself saving not solely her mom but additionally Lulu by donating her liver.

GH Predictions: Drew Faces Blackmail?

GH Predictions see Drew Quartermaine might face blackmail. In the meantime, Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) might be plotting towards Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) over his rising closeness with Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). So, Ned may attempt to blackmail Drew into siding with him within the battle for ELQ’s CEO place, or he might expose the kiss to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

Lastly, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) may stress her grandson-in-law, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), to analyze Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for Jagger Cates’ homicide. With Sonny’s suspicious presence on the Quartermaine mansion the night time of the capturing, Tracy believes he’s the true perpetrator.

If she convinces Chase to pursue this lead, Basic Hospital spoilers point out it might spell hassle for Sonny and his alibi, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright).

Phew, that’s a variety of drama! Personally, I can’t wait to see the way it all unfolds. Will Sam survive her harmful dive? Can Portia and Brad hold their secret? And can Sonny discover himself behind bars? One factor’s for positive – it’s going to be an thrilling week in Port Charles!