General Hospital Predictions: Ava Attacks & Spinelli’s Arrested

Common Hospital predictions say viewers can anticipate a whirlwind of intrigue and suspense. The week begins with Damien Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) would possibly discover himself in scorching water with the FBI. This can be after his obvious theft of John Cates’ (Adam Harrington) FBI ID.

The drama heightens as Ava Jerome (Maura West) meddles with Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) treatment. And this can be a transfer that would set off Sonny’s wrath.

In the meantime, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) refusing to yield to Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) plea, standing agency on her perception that Heather’s case calls for a second overview.

Plus, there’s the potential relaunch of the L&B music file label. So, Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) might discover new hope after being fired from her earlier file label. Lastly, Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) would possibly draw Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) nearer as he seeks her strategic expertise for his marketing campaign.

