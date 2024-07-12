General Hospital Prediction: Sonny Hits Rock Bottom

Basic Hospital predictions suspect Sonny Corinthos will collapse and lose every part and it’s all coming quick on the ABC daytime drama.

Sonny Corinthos Spiraling on Basic Hospital

Some time again, on GH, Sonny Corinthos slowly started to go downhill. It began when his now ex-wife, Nina Reeves, was uncovered for turning Carly Corinthos Spencer and Drew Cain into the SEC for insider buying and selling.

Then, issues received worse when his greatest good friend and right-hand man, Jason Morgan, returned from the lifeless. Certainly, it ought to have been a joyous event. However then, Sonny came upon Jason’s working for the FBI. So, after all, he considers him a traitor.

Little question, every part was going improper for Sonny on Basic Hospital. Nevertheless, he by no means would have began performing so unstable and pushing everybody out of his life if Valentin Cassadine hadn’t messed along with his bipolar treatment.

Certainly, it’s Valentin’s fault that Sonny’s paranoid, erratic, and making horrible selections. And now, issues are solely going to accentuate as a result of Ava Jerome is additionally working to destroy him.

Ava Jerome Steps in on GH

Now, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is making issues a lot worse for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Their newfound friendship was abruptly lower quick when it got here out that she was behind Alexis Davis‘ (Nancy Lee Grahn) disbarment a couple of years in the past.

That’s when she misplaced her soft spot in Sonny’s life. However not solely did he throw her out of the penthouse, he’s adamant that she keep away from their daughter, Avery Corinthos (Scarola twins). After all, Ava received’t stand for that. So, she’s enjoying soiled on Basic Hospital.

Lately, she threatened the pharmacist who’s working for Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and tampering with Sonny’s meds. She ordered him to switch the treatment with placebos. Little question, the following step in her plan is to antagonize Sonny till he snaps in public.

Then, she can have witnesses who can testify in court docket that Sonny is unstable and never appropriate to guardian his baby. If that’s the case, he’ll seemingly be denied sole custody and probably even visitation rights. Little question, it seems to be like all-time low is coming shortly for the Port Charles mob boss.

Basic Hospital Prediction: Utter Chaos Forward for Sonny

Quickly, Sonny’s about to hit an all-time low on GH. Ava is getting him utterly off his meds and pushing him up to now that he does one thing terrible. Maybe, she’s going to goad him into attacking her.

That method, she cannot solely preserve Avery along with her however get a restraining order towards Sonny for each of them. Then, he received’t be allowed to go wherever close to them — which is precisely what Ava desires.

Nevertheless, she could take it a step additional and ensure Sonny goes away — whether or not it’s in jail or a psychiatric establishment. Ava’s enjoying hardball on Basic Hospital. And there’s nothing she received’t do to maintain him away from her and Avery completely.

Certainly, it seems that it’s coming to a head quickly. In the long run, Sonny could also be left with nothing. Nevertheless, going away could also be the most effective factor for him as a result of then the medical doctors can get him on the best treatment.

If that occurs, he may be capable of do an entire turnaround and get his life again on observe. However he should hit backside earlier than issues can begin wanting up for him. GH is wildly intense today. Hold watching to see if Sonny Corinthos will get put away on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

