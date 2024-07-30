General Hospital Prediction: Michael Destroys Drew

Basic Hospital predictions see that Michael Corinthos now has the ammunition he must take down Drew Cain Quartermaine as soon as the stunning reality comes out on the ABC sudser.

Michael Corinthos within the Darkish on Basic Hospital

Presently, on GH, Michael Corinthos has no concept that his spouse, Willow Tait, kissed his uncle, Drew Cain, on the Fourth of July. To complicate issues additional, Drew admitted to Willow that he may think about a future together with her if issues have been totally different.

So, it wasn’t simply an harmless kiss, there have been emotions behind it. They each wish to put it behind them however that’s simpler stated than finished. Plus, Willow is drowning in guilt over betraying her husband. Certainly, Michael would rage if he discovered.

Willow needs to maneuver on together with her life with Michael on Basic Hospital. But it surely appears to be like like she’s about to crack. Moreover, her good pal Sasha Gilmore, noticed the kiss. So it’s solely a matter of time earlier than the reality will get out and the fallout could possibly be epic.

Mikey’s Determined Transfer Offers Him Ammo on GH

Just lately, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) went to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) for a favor. He wants her to introduce him to Congressman Larry McConkey (Sam McMurray).

He needs to steer the Congressman to open an investigation towards FBI Agent John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington). In flip, he’s hoping that may get the costs towards his mom, Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright), dropped.

He lastly managed to persuade Nina by agreeing to peace between them on Basic Hospital. Nevertheless, she warned him that it’s dangerous. Not just for them however for Drew Cain Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) who’s working for Congress.

She says there will likely be a large uproar from the media in the event that they discover out that the nephew of McConkeys handpicked successor leaned on him to tip the scales in his mom’s favor.

It will likely be the tip of McConkey’s legacy in addition to Drew’s marketing campaign. Michael swears that each one he’s doing is bringing the actions of a rogue FBI agent to McConkey’s consideration. He believes he can keep away from any fallout and claims Drew will likely be wonderful.

Nevertheless, Michael nonetheless doesn’t learn about what’s happening with Drew and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) on Basic Hospital. So, when he learns the reality, it could possibly be a game-changer, and may use his plan as a weapon towards Drew.

Basic Hospital Prediction: Drew Going Down?

As soon as Michael is aware of in regards to the kiss and extra importantly, the sentiments between Willow and Drew, he’ll flip. And by the point he finds out, much more may occur between them. It’s clear that they’re discovering it exhausting to withstand their attraction to 1 one other.

Quickly, they might find yourself sleeping collectively. In that case, Michael’s marriage to Willow would probably be over. However he might also vow to make Drew pay for getting bodily together with his spouse. Certainly, he’ll be livid and he may very effectively destroy Drew’s future in politics, and in addition his good identify.

Maybe, Nina is utilizing this to her benefit as effectively on Basic Hospital. Bear in mind, she is aware of about Drew’s kiss with Willow. So, she could use Michael’s plan as leverage over Drew to maintain him away from Willow. In fact, for the sake of Willow’s marriage.

But in addition, as a result of Nina’s creating emotions for Drew. Little doubt, he thinks he has every part below management. However his world is dangerously near crashing down round him. GH is stuffed with shocks and twists. Don’t miss a minute to see if Michael Corinthos ruins Drew’s life on the ABC cleaning soap opera.

