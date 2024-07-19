General Hospital Nina Targets Ava & Her Kid – Why She’s in The Wrong!

Within the newest episode of Basic Hospital, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) plots to govern Ava Jerome (Maura West) in a bid to win again Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) favor. As she grapples with the fallout from her failed marriage, Nina decides to make use of Ava’s custody case for Avery Corinthos (Ava & Grace Scarola) to her benefit. Surprisingly, Sonny wasn’t the one to suggest this plan. As a substitute, Nina concocts it on her personal, marking a brand new low in her journey.

The storyline on the ABC cleaning soap opera takes a darker flip when you think about Nina’s previous actions. Years in the past, when Ava was pregnant with Avery, a mentally unstable Nina pressured her into labor, stole her new child, and deliberate to lift the kid as her personal. Given this disturbing historical past, Nina’s latest choice to meddle in Ava’s custody battle is especially unconscionable.

Whereas GH has seen Nina evolve from a full-blown villain to a much less malevolent character, this plot twist implies that her darkish aspect is way from gone. With Nina set to method Ava later this week beneath the guise of taking part in good, the drama on Basic Hospital continues to escalate.

Get all of your Basic Hospital every day spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!