General Hospital: Kristina’s Crazy Swan Dive Gets Ava Arrested

Within the newest episode of Normal Hospital, a dramatic fall from Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) Metro Courtroom Lodge room units the stage for a gripping storyline. Spoilers counsel a significant arrest is on the horizon, with many speculating Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) would be the one to make the arrest.

The circumstances surrounding Kristina Corinthos-Davis’s (Kate Mansi) fall are suspicious, because the lodge room set has been noticeably altered. This leads some followers to consider that Ava could also be wrongly accused. The episode additionally teases a possible love triangle between Ava, Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), and John Cates (Adam Harrington), including one other layer of intrigue to the storyline.

In the meantime, the destiny of Kristina, who’s 38 weeks pregnant, hangs within the stability following her fall. The upcoming episode guarantees extra drama with the potential arrest of Ava. Additionally, Kristina’s medical disaster with the newborn. And the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her fall. As all the time, viewers are eagerly awaiting the following episode to see how the story unfolds on Normal Hospital.

